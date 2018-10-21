search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP not to bring law for Ram Temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 21, 2018, 12:14 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 12:17 am IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat favours law to build temple.
New Delhi: The BJP led-NDA government is in no mood to bring any law for the construction of the Ram Temple before the 2019 general elections but will wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue. 

While there is a growing demand from within the Sangh Parivar that either the Modi government brings a legislation or an ordinance to build the temple in Ayodhya, the government is likely to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict in this regard. 

 

There is also a growing feeling within the Sangh Parivar that it could only build pressure on the ruling party for the temple only till it is in majority, which might not be possible post-2019 polls, amid predictions that the BJP might not be as strong as it is currently. 

Even for the RSS and its affiliates, it will not be easy to play the temple card to seek support for the BJP if no initiative is taken when the ruling party was in a strong position numerically. 

Many in the BJP believe that RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat’s recent aggressive speech and the VHP’s decision to intensify its campaign for the temple were an indication to the party leadership in this regard. Mr Bhagwat during his annual Dasara address in Nagpur had appealed to the government to bring in a law to construct the temple. 

“Question of bringing law arises only if we return to power. That too will depend on our strength in the Lok Sabha,” a senior BJP leader said. 

While the government is expected to wait for the court’s verdict, the party leaders and functionaries have been asked to raise the pitch along with the RSS and its affiliate, the VHP on the Ram temple issue to consolidate the Hindu vote bank. 

After launching a nationwide movement to mount pressure on the government to bring in a law to build the temple, the VHP is set to intensify the movement for the construction of the temple when its Dharam Sansad, constituting of saints and seers, will decide on the next course of action at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Before that, the RSS’ working committee meeting will take place in Mumbai, where the issue will be discussed. 

