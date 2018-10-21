search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amritsar train accident: Man who played Ravana dies saving others

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2018, 12:18 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 12:18 am IST
Dalbir Singh saved eight people before being ran over by train near Amritsar.
Mass funeral of victims of rail accident in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo:PTI)
 Mass funeral of victims of rail accident in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo:PTI)

Amritsar: The man who played the character of demon king Ravana at the Ram Leela at Joda Phatak was among those killed in the train accident. After he enacted the role of Ravana, Dalbir Singh, in his 20s, was watching the burning of an effigy from the tracks when he, along with 58 others, was run over by a train.

Dalbir has an eight-month-old daughter. Unable to control her emotions, Dalbir Singh’s mother said her son was playing different characters in the Ram Leela for the past many years. “My son played the role of Ravana at the Ram Leela, which was held on the ground at Dhobi Ghat adjacent to Joda Phatak...he is no more...He too was run over by the train,” she said.

 

Manoj, a friend of Dalbir, said he had been playing the role of Ravana for the past five years at the Ram Leela, which is held at a ground a little distance away from the accident site. 

His mother says said that Dalbir’s body would not be cremated until the family gets compensation from the government. Seeking job for the widow of Dalbir Singh, his mother said that the state government should give her a government job so that the family could sustain their livelihood.

Another friend of Dalbir said that on seeing a speeding train approaching the area, he had rushed towards them to save them. “Dalbir was able to push 7 to 8 people away from the rail track but there was something else in store for him as the train ran over him, killing him on the spot,” he said.

At least 59 people were killed after a crowd of Dasara revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks was run over by a train near Joda Phatak here.

...
Tags: amritsar train accident, ram leela, ravana, dalbir singh
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women in India scared to come out: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering on the occasion of 'Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day' at Charminar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amritsar train tragedy: Railways to launch massive anti-trespassing drive

'We will launch a nationwide campaign against trespassing and the dangers thereof. This is all that we can do to avoid such tragedies,' Lohani said. (Photo: PTI | File)

8 new Zika cases in Rajasthan, people infected in outbreak climbs to 117

A man sleeps under the cover of a mosquito net in the evening. Zika virus is transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, and causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. (Photo: AP)

Dalit activist aborts Sabarimala trek after rain, cops to verify background

If Manju manages to reach the shrine, she would be the first woman from the menstruating age group to visit the temple. (Photo: File) 

Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver in Telangana; slams Modi, KCR

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party's campaign for December 7 Telangana Assembly polls at a public meeting in Nirmal district. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham