search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Oshane Thomas celebrates after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo: AP) LIVE| IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Oshane Thomas dismisses Shikhar Dhawan early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Activist Rehana ousted from Muslim group for attempting Sabarimala trek

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2018, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
The Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council expelled her for 'hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees'.
Activist Rehana Fathima's house was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons while she was away trying to climb the holy hills on Friday. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Activist Rehana Fathima's house was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons while she was away trying to climb the holy hills on Friday. (Photo: File/PTI)

Kochi: Activist Rehana Fathima, who had made an attempt to enter Sabarimala temple, has been expelled from the Muslim community for "hurting the sentiments of lakhs of Hindu devotees", the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council said. 

Initiating action against Rehana, Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council president A Poonkunju said in a press statement Saturday that she had been expelled from the community. He said the Council has also directed the Ernakulam Central Muslim Jama'ath to expel her and her family from the membership of Mahallu. 

 

"Her act hurt lakhs of Hindu devotees," the statement said. Her act was also against the rituals of Hindu community, it said. Pookunju said Rehana, who had participated in 'Kiss of Love' agitation and acted nude in a film, "has no right to use a Muslim name". 

The activist's house was allegedly vandalised by unidentified persons while she was away trying to climb the holy hills on Friday. She made a failed attempt to reach the temple with heavy police protection. The attackers reached Rehana's house in Panambilly Nagar here while she was climbing the hills. 

Also Read: Undeterred by protests, 2 women trek to Sabarimala temple amid security

Rehana, a model and activist who was part of the 'Kiss of Love' movement in Kochi in 2014 against alleged moral policing, was among the two women who had reached the hilltop, but had to return before reaching the sanctum sanctorum following massive protests by Ayyappa devotees. 

Rehana and Hyderabad-based journalist Kavitha were taken to the hills with heavy police protection. A mother of two and employee of the BSNL, the activist had kicked up a row last year by posing for topless photos with watermelons in protest against a Kozhikode-based college professor's statement comparing women's breasts to watermelons. 

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by police in Pathanamthitta against the activist for hurting religious sentiments. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by one Radhakrishna Menon. 

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by then chief justice Dipak Misra had lifted the centuries-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine, but a section of devotees is protesting the decision.

...
Tags: sabarimala, sabarimala protests, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 5 safest cars in India under Rs 10 lakh

That car with all the fancy bells and whistles is purely wasteful if it doesn’t offer you protection in the case of a crash.
 

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu dined at Saravana Bhavan, a popular south Indian restaurant in Brussels. (Photo: Twitter | @VPSecretariat)
 

Rupee fall, high NPAs still cause for concern: former RBI Governor Jalan

Terming the Modi government's performance as a mixed story, former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan on Sunday said the declining value of rupee and high non-performing assets continue to remain a cause for concern.(Photo: Youtube)
 

Three WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will soon roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode as well as introduce Stickers.
 

Weekly Wrap-up: Santro & Harrier prices, upcoming cars, latest launches and more

New Hyundai Santro 2018 Expected Prices Now Out: We think it would top at Rs 5.35 lakh.
 

US says it could remove India from currency monitoring list

India's current account deficit widened in the four quarters through June 2018 to 1.9 per cent of the GDP.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP government may consider renaming Shimla to Shyamala

Also known as the queen of hills, Shimla was declared the summer capital of British India in 1864. It remained that way till India got independence in 1947. (Photo: PTI | file)

PM announces national award in Netaji's name for disaster relief workers

The announcement came on the 75th anniversary of Bose's declaration of the formation of India's first independent government -- the Azad Hind Government on October 21, 1943. (Photo: ANI)

8-yr-old boy beaten to death by teacher in UP's Banda, dies

Arbaj was allegedly beaten by his teacher Jairaj in Sadimadanput village on Tuesday, senior police officer L B Kumar Pal said. (Representational Image)

Amritsar train tragedy: Many locals, including 10-month-old baby, still missing

At least 300 people were watching the 'Ravana Dahan' at a ground adjacent to railway tracks when the train struck and ran over people killing at least 61. (Photo: PTI)

Lingayat seer Siddalinga Swamiji, 69, dies of cardiac arrest in Karnataka

A native of Korawad village in Vijayapura district, Siddalinga Swamiji was known as 'Kannadada Jagadguru' (Seer of Kannada). (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham