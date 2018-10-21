8-yr-old boy beaten to death by teacher in UP's Banda, dies

Arbaj was allegedly beaten by his teacher Jairaj in Sadimadanput village on Tuesday, senior police officer L B Kumar Pal said. (Representational Image)

Banda (UP): A teacher of a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district has been charged after an eight-year-old boy died allegedly after being beaten by him, the police said today.

Arbaj was allegedly beaten by his teacher Jairaj in Sadimadanput village on Tuesday, senior police officer L B Kumar Pal said.

The student was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday.

The FIR was registered on Saturday based on a complaint filed by the victim's family member.

Police are probing the matter, the officer added.