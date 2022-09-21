  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2022 Three persons, inclu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Three persons, including father and son, killed in fire mishap in Chittoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 21, 2022, 12:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2022, 12:35 pm IST
Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in a fire accident in Chittoor district in the early hours of Wednesday. . (Representational image: DC)
 Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in a fire accident in Chittoor district in the early hours of Wednesday. . (Representational image: DC)

TIRUPATI: Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in a fire accident in Chittoor district in the early hours of Wednesday. The fire broke out in a paper plates manufacturing unit at Rangachari Street in Chittoor town around 2 AM.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Bhaskar (65), his son Dilli Babu (35) and Balaji (25). Bhaskar runs the manufacturing unit, while his son Dilli Babu, who works as a software engineer, used to help him in the unit. Balaji is a friend of Dilli Babu and he came here to celebrate the former’s birthday.

While the manufacturing unit was set up on the first floor of the two-storey building, the owner, Bhaskar, resides on the second floor of the same building. Police suspect that a short circuit in the first floor led to the fire accident. On being informed, police along with two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

However, the residents in the neighboring houses alleged that by the time the fire tenders reached the spot it was too late. They also alleged that the fire tenders didn't came with enough water in the tanks as they had to refill the tank and came back to the spot again to douse the fire completely. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

...
Tags: fire mishap, chittoor fire accident, paper manufacturing unit
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Police have registered a case against the organisers of South India International Movie Awards night, held on September 10 and 11 at a luxury hotel in Bengaluru. (Twitter)

Karnataka news roundup: Case registered over awards night, Two held for terror links

The BJP chief urged the government to release a white paper on the releasing of funds to Panchayats. He said the liquor mafia, land mafia, sand mafia and sandals mafia are ruling the state. — DC File Image

Somu Veerraju gives ultimatum to state on funds to panchayats

The former Union minister alleged that Azad earned thousands of crores from the Congress by enjoying high political positions. — DC File Image

‘United AP divided due to Gulam Nabi Azad’

Parents, leaders of student unions and representatives of political parties said the warden and principal had threatened the students with dire consequences if they questioned the poor quality of food that was served with worms.— Representational Image/AFP

Parents seek probe into food poisoning cases



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Niti Aayog-like body to be set up in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up in the state for comprehensive data analysis (Photo: PTI)

Two cancelled Lufthansa flights leave 700 passengers stranded in Delhi

A Lufthansa aircraft rolls to the parking position at the airport in Frankfurt. (Image: AP)

Four dead in Noida housing society wall collapse

Bulldozers used to clear debris after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. At least four people were killed in the mishap. (PTI Photo)

Loss and damage will be major topic for discussion at upcoming COP27: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav addressing FICCI LEADS 2022 session on Clean and Green Globe (Photo: Twitter/Bhupender Yadav)

10% EWS quota is affirmative action: Centre

While the Sinha Commission had put the EWS number at about 18 crores, the Niti Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index puts it at 25.1 crore. (Representational Photo: DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->