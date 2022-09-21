Three persons, including father and son, killed in fire mishap in Chittoor

TIRUPATI: Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed in a fire accident in Chittoor district in the early hours of Wednesday. The fire broke out in a paper plates manufacturing unit at Rangachari Street in Chittoor town around 2 AM.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Bhaskar (65), his son Dilli Babu (35) and Balaji (25). Bhaskar runs the manufacturing unit, while his son Dilli Babu, who works as a software engineer, used to help him in the unit. Balaji is a friend of Dilli Babu and he came here to celebrate the former’s birthday.

While the manufacturing unit was set up on the first floor of the two-storey building, the owner, Bhaskar, resides on the second floor of the same building. Police suspect that a short circuit in the first floor led to the fire accident. On being informed, police along with two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

However, the residents in the neighboring houses alleged that by the time the fire tenders reached the spot it was too late. They also alleged that the fire tenders didn't came with enough water in the tanks as they had to refill the tank and came back to the spot again to douse the fire completely. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.