Politics aside, Telangana BJP takes service route to win hearts and minds

The Telangana state BJP has taken up this exercise as part of the 15-day ‘Seva Paksham’ it started on September 17 to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. (Representational Image)

HYDERABAD: The BJP in Telangana state says it’s in the process of identifying and building a database of 10,000 ‘anytime blood donation’ volunteers that can be of help to the needy in hospitals.

“The database will be available in the state BJP office in Hyderabad and all our district and local offices,” party general secretary for TS G. Premender Reddy, said on Wednesday. The Telangana state BJP has taken up this exercise as part of the 15-day ‘Seva Paksham’ it started on September 17 to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, he said.

“We want to make it clear that we do not confine ourselves to politics, elections and votes. We want everyone to understand that the BJP as a political party is as much a public service organisation too, taking up activities for peoples’ welfare,” he said.

The blood donor directory is part of the BJP’s nationwide goal of creating a database with at least two lakh volunteers willing to donate blood at short notice.

Reddy said the party also aims at providing medical volunteers who can work with every TB patient in the state. They would give the patients courage and ensure they followed protocols to get cured. “There are thousands of TB patients in Telangana and hence this is going to be a huge task,” he said.

The BJP leader also said Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and B.L. Verma will be in the state for three days from Friday, visiting Chevella and Warangal parliament constituencies respectively.

“This is part of an ongoing programme for Union ministers to visit and spend some time in various parliament constituencies. They would review implementation of the central schemes, meet people as also the party leaders and its cadre.”