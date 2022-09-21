Karnataka news roundup: Case registered over awards night, Two held for terror links

Police have registered a case against the organisers of South India International Movie Awards night, held on September 10 and 11 at a luxury hotel in Bengaluru. (Twitter)

Police have registered a case against the organisers of South India International Movie Awards night, held on September 10 and 11 at a luxury hotel in Bengaluru, for violating rules and regulations. The Cubbon Park police have given permission for organising a night party till 1 AM while the event went on till 3.30 AM on September 12.

Police said they are gathering details on the number of people attended the night party and celebrities, if any participated.

The police have also served a notice to the luxury hotel owners for allowing late night party at their premises.

It was for the first time that SIIMA awards night was held in Bengaluru. The event was attended by celebrities from Bollywood, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industry.

Two held for terror links

Shivamogga police have arrested two persons over alleged links with a banned organisation under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Another accused in the case is absconding. The arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday and they have been remanded to seven days police custody.

According to Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, Dr Lakshmi Prasad the arrested persons are Syed Yasin, a resident of Shivamogga and Maaz Unner, resident of Mangaluru. The absconding Sariq is from Theerthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district.

Both, Maaz and Sariq were on bail in another case over their involvement in writing inflammatory graffiti hailing terror groups in Mangaluru in 2020. The trio are allegedly under the influence of the banned terror outfit and working for the organisation, said the SP.