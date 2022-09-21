  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2022 Hate speeches on TV: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hate speeches on TV: SC wants to know if govt wants to bring law to curb them

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 21, 2022, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2022, 7:37 pm IST
Noting that the role of the anchor is important during TV debates, the court said it's the duty of the anchor to prevent hate speeches from happening. (Photo: ANI)
 Noting that the role of the anchor is important during TV debates, the court said it's the duty of the anchor to prevent hate speeches from happening. (Photo: ANI)

NEW DELHI: Voicing displeasure over hate speech on TV news channels, the Supreme Court Wednesday wanted it know why the government was a "mute spectator" and whether it intends to enact a law to curb it, as recommended by the Law Commission.

Noting that the role of the anchor is important during TV debates, the court said it's the duty of the anchor to prevent hate speeches from happening.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said there needs to be an institutional mechanism to deal with hate speech.

The role of anchor (in TV debates) is very important. These speeches on mainstream media or social media that is unregulated.

Mainstream TV channels still hold sway. The role of anchor is critical and it's their duty to see that hate speech doesn't occur. Many a time those who want to speak are muted, the bench observed.

The top court said there should be a synchronised method to deal with the issue of hate speech and that the country needs to be a responsible democracy where there is accountability.

The apex court expressed dissatisfaction over steps taken by the government and orally said,Why is the government remaining a mute spectator?

The bench directed the Union of India to make clear its stand as to whether it intends to enact a law on the Law Commision's recommendations for prohibiting incitement of hate speech.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions about hate speech and rumour-mongering.

...
Tags: hate speech, supreme court, union of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for hate speech
Court acquits Akbaruddin in hate speech case with a warning
2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches

Latest From Nation

A file photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Image: PTI)

Stalin wants Modi to get 100 captive Indians released from Myanmar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and others during the 14th day of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kochi, Kerala. (PTI Photo)

Rahul Gandhi likely to take break from yatra on Sept. 23 to visit Delhi

Assam has about 3,000 registered and unregistered private madrasas that are run by four main Muslim organisations. (Representatiion image: PTI)

Assam examines prospects of regulating private madrasas

The CBI has booked Agarwal and others for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and abuse of official position under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (Representational Image)

CBI arrests ABG founder-chairman Rishi Agarwal in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam examines prospects of regulating private madrasas

Assam has about 3,000 registered and unregistered private madrasas that are run by four main Muslim organisations. (Representatiion image: PTI)

Cabinet approves tweaks in scheme for semiconductors, display manufacturing ecosystem

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the modifications will strengthen the semiconductor scheme. (Photo: PTI)

Niti Aayog-like body to be set up in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that an institution on the lines of Niti Aayog would be set up in the state for comprehensive data analysis (Photo: PTI)

Two cancelled Lufthansa flights leave 700 passengers stranded in Delhi

A Lufthansa aircraft rolls to the parking position at the airport in Frankfurt. (Image: AP)

Four dead in Noida housing society wall collapse

Bulldozers used to clear debris after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. At least four people were killed in the mishap. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->