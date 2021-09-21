Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2021 More rains forecast ...
More rains forecast for Telangana, two weather systems at work

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2021, 8:29 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2021, 8:33 am IST
IMD-Hyderabad director Dr K. Nagaratna said the rain is being caused by two weather systems that are working in tandem
According to the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state has received 893.7 mm of rainfall from June 1. which is 31 per cent higher than usual the average for this time of the year of 679.7 mm of rainfall. — DC Image
Hyderabad: The state experienced moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday, with Chitkul in Medak district receiving the highest 129.5 mm. In the city, Chandulal Baradari, near the Nehru Zoological Park, topped the list with 90.8 mm of rainfall.

IMD-Hyderabad director Dr K. Nagaratna, told Deccan Chronicle, “We can expect some light to moderate rainfall over the city and parts of the state for the next 24 hours.”

 

She said the rain is being caused by two weather systems that are working in tandem. “Firstly, there is a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal. Secondly, there is a trough that is passing over Telangana,” she said.

According to the TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state has received 893.7 mm of rainfall from June 1. which is 31 per cent higher than usual The average for this time of the year of 679.7 mm of rainfall.

Overall four districts have received a large excess of rainfall, 19 have received excess rainfall, and 10 districts which have received normal rainfall. There were no districts which had a rainfall deficit.

 

