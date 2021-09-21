Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2021 Major incident avert ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Major incident averted as IED detected in Jammu Kashmir

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2021, 10:45 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2021, 10:45 am IST
The Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation in Gogo area following information about possible subversive activities there
A bomb disposal squad was summoned and the device was destroyed. (Representational image: PTI)
 A bomb disposal squad was summoned and the device was destroyed. (Representational image: PTI)

Srinagar: Security forces averted a major incident with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device in high security Gogo area of Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The area is close to several sensitive defence and civilian installations, including Srinagar airport, Technical airport, headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry of the Army.

 

The Army and police had launched a cordon and search operation in Gogo area Monday night following information about possible subversive activities there, they said.

According to the officials, the improvised explosive device (IED) was detected during the search operation. A bomb disposal squad was summoned and the device was destroyed.

...
Tags: improvised explosive device (ied), bomb disposal squad, budgam district
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Astrological incompatibility can't be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: HC

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

People camp overnight to get their jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on the following day at the government run district hospital in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

India records 26,115 new covid infections, active cases lowest in 184 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaishankar raises Covid quarantine issue during his meeting with UK counterpart

A volunteer spraying disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus inside a quarantine centre. — AFP photo

BJP drops Dilip Ghosh as Bengal party chief, appoints Sukanta Majumdar

Sukanta Majumdar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSukantaMajum1)

Kerala finance minister Balagopal seeks extension of GST compensation regime

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Facebook)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->