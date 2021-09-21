Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2021 Kerala: Over 90 pc p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

ANI
Published Sep 21, 2021, 10:20 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2021, 10:20 am IST
We are moving fast towards achieving 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the eligible population, the minister said
Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)
 Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday said that more than 90 per cent of the eligible population has been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, adding that they are fast approaching 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the population.

"Kerala has covered more than 90 per cent of the total eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. We are moving fast towards achieving 100 per cent first dose vaccination of the eligible population," Veena told ANI on Monday.

 

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 81 crore on Monday as per Union Health Ministry. Out of 81,73,95,763, 64.8 per cent (60,88,10,164) eligible population received first dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 22.2 per cent (20,85,85,599) eligible population received second dose of COVID-19 vaccination

...
Tags: kerala covid 19, health minister veena george, covid vaccination kerala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Astrological incompatibility can't be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: HC

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

A bomb disposal squad was summoned and the device was destroyed. (Representational image: PTI)

Major incident averted as IED detected in Jammu Kashmir

People camp overnight to get their jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on the following day at the government run district hospital in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

India records 26,115 new covid infections, active cases lowest in 184 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 26,115 new covid infections, active cases lowest in 184 days

People camp overnight to get their jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on the following day at the government run district hospital in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

Karnataka government restrains officials from going before media

Signed by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar, it said, officials have hence been prohibited from making unwarranted statements through press statements and press conferences, other than for the purpose of performing bonafide official duties. (Twitter)

Jaishankar raises Covid quarantine issue during his meeting with UK counterpart

A volunteer spraying disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus inside a quarantine centre. — AFP photo

BJP drops Dilip Ghosh as Bengal party chief, appoints Sukanta Majumdar

Sukanta Majumdar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSukantaMajum1)

Kerala finance minister Balagopal seeks extension of GST compensation regime

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->