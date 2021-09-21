Kerala govt wise, doing what needs to be done on Bishop remark row: Suresh Gopi

Thiruvananthapuram: In an apparent support to the Kerala government, which is under attack from the opposition over its alleged inaction in relation to the Pala Bishop's controversial 'narcotic jihad' comment, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi on Tuesday said the Pinarayi Vijayan-led dispensation was "wise" and doing what needs to be done.

The actor-politician's statement came in response to a query by reporters as to whether time for intervention by the state government in the ongoing controversy has elapsed.

Gopi, who had unsuccessfully contested from Thrissur as a BJP candidate in the recent assembly elections, said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his panel of ministers were aware of the situation and therefore, they should be permitted to do what they have to.

If there is any shortcoming in what they do or if it was not in national interest, then they can be criticised as the interests of the country and the people here were paramount, he added.

The MP further said that the CM is not required to respond to each and every comment against him or his government as he is "not a politician, but an administrator".

"He (the CM) has to uphold the dignity of his office. Why should he respond? He only needs to act (take steps)," Gopi said.

His remarks assume significance as criticism has come in from various quarters over the silence and alleged lack of action by the Left government and the CM with regard to the Bishop's remark.

The Congress, in particular, has alleged that the CPI(M) and the state government were waiting silently for disruption of the communal harmony in Kerala for political gains.