India to resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: India will resume export of surplus Covid-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

Addressing the media, the minister said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the next three months.

He also said that cumulative doses administered so far across the country have crossed 81 crore and the last 10 crore doses were administered in only 11 days