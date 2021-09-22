Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2021 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana High Court stays auction of disputed land

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 22, 2021, 3:15 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 8:21 am IST
The stay order is against the notification for auction of land admeasuring 11 acres in survey number 301 of Puppalaguda village
A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Vinod Kumar made it clear that the state government did not have the title over the said land. (PTI)
 A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Vinod Kumar made it clear that the state government did not have the title over the said land. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued stay orders against the notification for auction of land measuring 11 acres in survey number 301 of Puppalaguda village of Gandipet mandal in Ranga Reddy district.

A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and T. Vinod Kumar made it clear that the state government did not have the title over the said land. “Without having the rights over the property or substantial records, the government cannot presume as it has rights over the land. It has no right to claim it,” the bench said while dealing with a petition filed by a real estate company namely Lakshmi Engineering and Constructions, which stated that it had purchased that land in 2006 from the legal heirs of family members of Navalmal Rizwani, who were residents of Sindh Province of present Pakistan and were forced to migrate to India, at the time of partition. After the migration, the said land was given to them by the union ministry of rehabilitation through the Index S/SR - 2/993 in 1955, as compensation of the lands and properties left behind by Rizwani in Sindh.

 

A sanad was issued to them in the name of the President of India. All these lands were acquired by the Union government and notified as evacuee properties, before allotting to Navalmal Rizwani.

...
Tags: telangana high court, gandipet mandal, chief justice m.s. ramachandra rao, t. vinod kumar, lakshmi engineering and constructions, navalmal rizwani, index s/sr - 2/993
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 22 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A vial of Covishield, an Indian made vaccine for COVID-19, lies at a vaccination center set up at a government run school in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

India records 26,964 fresh Covid cases, active count lowest in 186 days

Naidu could not relish seeing the people blessing chief minister Jagan and hence the TD put on a drama of boycotting the polls, Nani said. — DC file photo

Minister challenges Naidu to face fresh election in Kuppam

Nani asked whether it was true, or not, the allegation that the previous TD government smuggled red sandalwood logs to Japan through Naidu’s Heritage firm’s vans. — PTI

Gujarat drug case used by opposition to defame AP, says minister Perni

The BSP district chief said some shelter-less poor families are living with their children by constructing temporary sheds on government land in Ramakrishna colony of Thimmapur mandal. Local TRS leaders are using officials of revenue department to get the place vacated without showing the poor any alternate place to relocate themselves. — DC Image

BSP stages dharna at Karimnagar collectorate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi leaves for US today, to hold Biden talks on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI file photo)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Astrological incompatibility can't be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: HC

Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->