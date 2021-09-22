Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2021 KTR gets court relie ...
KTR gets court relief against Revanth jibes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 22, 2021, 3:06 am IST
Updated Sep 22, 2021, 6:30 am IST
Judge Kalyan Chakravathy issued the injunction orders, while giving time to Revanth Reddy to file his contentions by October 20
The court also asked Revanth Reddy not to make any comment on the ongoing investigation into Tollywood drug cases by the Enforcement Directorate. Representational Image (DC Image)
Hyderabad: The city civil court in Hyderabad, which was dealing with the defamation suit filed by K.T. Rama Rao, TRS working president and minister, on Tuesday issued interim Injunction orders restraining state Congress president Anumula Revanth Reddy from making any further comments or statements related to drugs and narcotics abuse issue.

The court also asked Revanth Reddy not to make any comment on the ongoing investigation into Tollywood drug cases by the Enforcement Directorate.
Judge Kalyan Chakravathy issued the injunction orders, while giving time to Revanth Reddy to file his contentions by October 20, in the defamation suit filed against him.

 

Rama Rao filed the suit on Monday urging the court to prevent Revanth Reddy from making derogatory remarks against him in the drugs case. He sought injunction orders stopping the Congress leader from making such comments.
S. Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel, representing Rama Rao submitted that political statements and comments may be acceptable but the defendant was making defamatory remarks against Rama Rao that “he was brand ambassador of drugs and had close connections with film personalities, who were being suspected in drugs abuse cases.”

 

Revanth Reddy making such statements before the media without any evidence amounted to libel, the senior counsel argued.

...
