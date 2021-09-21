Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2021 Astrological incompa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Astrological incompatibility can't be an excuse to go back on marriage promise: HC

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2021, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2021, 12:01 pm IST
Advocate argued that this was not a case of cheating and rape under the false pretext of marriage but a case of breach of promise
Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)
 Bombay High Court. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court refused to discharge a 32-year-old man from a rape and cheating case noting that he had used astrological incompatibility of horoscopes as an excuse to resile from his promise to marry the complainant woman with whom he was in a relationship.

A single bench of Justice S K Shinde on Monday rejected an application filed by Avishek Mitra seeking to be discharged from the cheating and rape case registered against him by the suburban Borivali police on a complaint lodged by the woman.

 

The order was made available on Tuesday.

Mitra's advocate Raja Thakare had argued that the relations between the accused and the complainant could not be taken further due to "astrological incompatibility". He argued that this was not a case of cheating and rape under the false pretext of marriage but a case of breach of promise.

Justice Shinde, however, refused to accept this contention and noted that there was material to suggest that since the beginning the accused had no intention of upholding his promise to marry the complainant.

 

It is apparent that the applicant (Mitra) in the guise of astrological incompatibility of horoscopes, avoided the promise (of marriage). Thus, I am convinced that it is a case of false promise to marry which apparently vitiates the complainant's consent, the bench said.

Justice Shinde further noted that prima facie the court was of the view that Mitra assured the complainant that he would marry her when she approached the police just to avoid a case against him.

As per the case details, the accused and complainant knew each other since 2012 when they were working in a five-star hotel and were in a relationship. The complainant had alleged that on several occasions the accused had indulged in physical relations with her by promising marriage.

 

The complainant also claimed that when she had conceived and asked Mitra to marry her he refused saying they were still young and forced her to abort the pregnancy.

In December 2012, when the accused started avoiding her, she lodged a police complaint. The police then called the accused and counselled the duo following which Mitra told the police in January 2013 that he would marry her.

However, within a few days the accused backtracked following which the police registered a case of rape and cheating, according to the prosecution.

Thakare had argued that there was absolutely no intent on Mitra's part not to marry the complainant or that his promise to marry her was false.

 

Had his intentions been bonafide and true, the applicant would not have resiled from his promise to marry the complainant later, the bench said while rejecting his plea for discharge from the case.

...
Tags: bombay high court, astrological incompatibility, justice s k shinde, rape case
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

A bomb disposal squad was summoned and the device was destroyed. (Representational image: PTI)

Major incident averted as IED detected in Jammu Kashmir

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

People camp overnight to get their jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on the following day at the government run district hospital in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

India records 26,115 new covid infections, active cases lowest in 184 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaishankar raises Covid quarantine issue during his meeting with UK counterpart

A volunteer spraying disinfectant as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus inside a quarantine centre. — AFP photo

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala: Over 90 pc population given first dose of COVID vaccine, says Veena George

Kerala health minister Veena George (ANI)

India records 26,115 new covid infections, active cases lowest in 184 days

People camp overnight to get their jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on the following day at the government run district hospital in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->