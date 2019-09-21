Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 'Why is Sithara ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Why is Sitharaman in such a giving mood?' Owaisi asks after corporate tax cuts

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 1:22 pm IST
The Centre slashed corporate tax by almost 10 percentage points on Friday.
“In an economic crisis with mass unemployment, who should get relief from burdensome taxes & service fees?” Owaisi asked. “Should it be big business or YOU? Who’s more in need of “relief”: industrialists or working people?” (Photo: File | ANI)
 “In an economic crisis with mass unemployment, who should get relief from burdensome taxes & service fees?” Owaisi asked. “Should it be big business or YOU? Who’s more in need of “relief”: industrialists or working people?” (Photo: File | ANI)

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Centre’s move to slash corporate tax on Friday, wondering whether it was the working people or industrialists who were in need of relief in times of “economic crisis.”

“In an economic crisis with mass unemployment, who should get relief from burdensome taxes & service fees?” Owaisi asked. “Should it be big business or YOU? Who’s more in need of “relief”: industrialists or working people?”

 

In the biggest reduction in 28 years, the Centre has slashed corporate tax by almost 10 percentage points as it looked to pull the economy out of a six-year-low growth and a 45-year-high unemployment by reviving private investments with a ₹1.45-lakh-crore tax break.

“Why’s @nisitharaman in such a giving mood,” Owaisi tweeted.

“Corporations get loans written off & their tax liability is slashed,” the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen leader said. “Debt-ridded farmers & unemployed young men with education loans are asked to fend for themselves. Rob the poor, reward the rich”.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: asaduddin owaisi, sitharaman
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday alleged that jailed Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar is in the practice of influencing the witness. (Photo: File)

Shivakumar influencing witnesses: ED tells court

A day after the government slashed the domestic corporate tax to 25.17 per cent, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday alleged that BJP is only worried about serving the interest of

BJP is only worried about 'Dhandaata', not 'Anndaata': Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the government over its move to cut corporate tax, alleging that the rich will benefit while the poor left to fend for themselves. (Photo: File)

Rich will benefit, poor left to fend for themselves: Sibal slams Modi govt's tax cut

National carrier Air India is all set to mark 'Celebrating India' theme on World Tourism Day and in this respect, the Air India Boeing B-777 aircraft is being decorated with pictures of historical monuments, nature and wildlife. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of World Tourism Day, Air India implements PM Modi's vision



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

The show marked the 20th anniversary of Versace’s jungle print, with models wearing tops, skirts, suits and dresses in its vivid green hues. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ralph Lauren’s new workwear collection pays tribute to ‘Friends’

The collection will also be available online and in Ralph Lauren stores. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso specifications, variant details leaked ahead of launch

A leaked document has revealed various specifications of the S-Presso.
 

Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dengue cases spiked this month at govt hospital in Hyderabad

The number of dengue cases has spiked this month as compared to last month at the Government Fever Hospital here. (Photo: ANI)

HC to hear Shivakumar’s plea seeking copy of ED recorded statements on Sep 26

Shivakumar, MLA from Kanakapura assembly seat, is in judicial custody till October 1 and his bail plea is pending before a trial court here. (Photo: File)

Govt accepts Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani's resignation

The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification. (Photo: Facebook)

'Expect Governor to give justice to JU faculty, students': TMC on ABVP vandalism

TMC secretary-general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee maintained that the administration played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably. (Photo: PTI)

Student charged with extortion, says cops weakening Chinmayanand case

The BJP leader was arrested by the SIT of UP police from his ashram on Friday morning under section 376 of the IPC. It pertains to misusing authority to seduce or induce a woman to have sexual intercourse. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham