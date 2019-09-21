Swami Chinmayanand arrested for raping a law student

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand after his arrest by the police, in Shahjahanpur, on Friday. (PTI)

Shahjahanpur: Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a law student and sent to 14 days judicial custody by a court in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, police said.

The BJP leader was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) of UP police from his ashram here around 8.50 am amid heavy security deployment. He was then produced at the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said they have also arrested three other persons on charges of extorting money from Chinmayanand.

“Chinmayanand was arrested this morning from his ashram. The SIT team arrested him and conducted a medical examination. He was produced in a court and sent to jail,” said director general of police O.P. Singh.

The arrest comes nearly a month after the woman, who is a student at one of the Chinmayanand’s colleges, levelled allegations against him.