Supreme Court seeks report on J&K child restraint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of J&K High Court to submit a report on the alleged detention of children in the trouble-torn state which is under lockdown since August 5 when it was denuded of its special status.

Since it involves the detention of children, highlighted by the child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S.A.Bobde and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer directed the JJC of J&K High Court to submit the report in a week’s time.

“As the issues highlighted pertain to the alleged detention of children, we direct the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir to undertake an exercise with regard to the facts stated in the writ petition and revert to us within a week from today”, the court said in its order.

The court sought a report from the JJC on the issue highlighted by the child rights activist in her petition instead of looking into individual cases.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the court that the boy, mentioned in Ganguly’s petition, was detained but when we found that he was a minor he was handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board.

At the outset of the hearing, Chief Justice Gogoi told senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi that the report received from the Chief Justice of J&K High Court did not support their statement that people were facing difficulty in approaching the High Court.

Telling Ahamdi — appearing for Ganguly —that the J&K Chief Justice’s report did not support their assertion, Chief Justice Gogoi said, “At this stage, we do not consider it appropriate to offer any comments on the said report.”