RSS affiliate for ‘Idea of India’ in Education policy

Published Sep 21, 2019
A liberal education paper on Bharat Bodh is being proposed from Class 5.
New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, which claims to be “working with the objective of national resurgence in the field of education”, has suggested the introduction of a paper on “Bharat Bodh” (the idea of India) from Class 5 onwards till post-graduation, which may even be extended to professional courses like medicine and engineering.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mukul Kanitkar, national organising secretary of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal, said: “We have been advocating a Bharatiya knowledge system and liberal arts education, talks about a paper on ‘Bharat Bodh — Idea of Bharat’, which includes the geo-political and cultural realities and diversities of the nation.

 

A 100-marks paper right from Class 5 till the post-graduation level has been recommended in the liberal part of education,” Mr Kanitkar said.

“All professional studies must have 50 per cent of liberal education. This liberal education is the education of life, rather than of a subject. We have always been saying that an engineer, doctor or lawyer should also become a good human being,” he added, hoping the National Education Policy draft envisages the system.

The BSM was actively giving its opinion, taking part in and organising discussions of various stakeholders on the impending National Education Policy.

In 2013, the BSM published a book, Bharatiya Education Outline, which was circulated throughout the country, translated into over 10 languages, and discussions were conducted.

“More than 4.5 lakh people were contacted, out of which 1.25 lakh people gave their opinions. After considering these opinions, we made modifications in our draft and a Bharatiya Education Outline was presented first to the T.S.R. Subramaniam Committee and then Kasturirangan Committee. We are very happy almost 60 per cent of our recommendations were accepted in the NEP draft that was published on May 30 by the human resources development ministry,” he added.

