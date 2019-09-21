Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 Rahul Gandhi attacks ...
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over economy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2019, 1:05 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 1:05 am IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. The Houston event is the world’s most expensive event, ever! But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess ‘HowdyModi’ has driven India into,” he said on Twitter.

 

His attack comes after the government anno-unced the slashing of corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 per cent to 25.17 per cent.

The Congress also hit out at the changes made by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on taxation. The party said that the latest announcement by the BJP government on slashing corporate tax worth `1,45,000 crore a year was another panic reaction to tide over choppy the Sensex index instead of laying down sound economic vision and fiscal policy for the country.

Addressing a press conference party, chief  spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said,  “The Prime Minister and finance minister must understand that stimuli does not help beyond a certain level. What the economy requires is sound leadership, mature thinking, financial prudence, fiscal discipline and honesty of purpose — which the BJP lacks.”

The party, in a tweet, said,  “The constant rollbacks and erratic decisions taken by this government may give the impression of progress through stock market bumps but will further decrease investor confidence and lead to worsening of the economic situation in the country.”

