Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 PIL asks for CBI pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PIL asks for CBI probe in Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s death

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 1:51 am IST
In the petition, Anil Kumar raised suspicion that Prasada Rao could have been poisoned and later hanged to the fan.
Kodela Siva Prasada Rao
 Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

Hyderabad: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Telangana High Court seeking probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of former Andhra Pradesh Assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao.

Anil Kumar Borrugadda, a resident of Guntur district, filed the petition expressing apprehensions over the death of Prasada Rao, especially the role of his family members and lack of support from Telugu Desam Party members to the former speaker.

 

In the petition, Anil Kumar raised suspicion that Prasada Rao could have been poisoned and later hanged to the fan. “The post mortem report said ligature marks on his neck indicated suicide. But further forensic tests are on to check if there is any presence of poison on his body,” he stated in the PIL.

Quoting from former speaker’s relative Kantheti Sai’s complaint in Guntur alleging that his uncle had been murdered at the behest of a family member, the petitioner mentioned that Prasada Rao was upset with the physical and mental torture by his son Sivaram Krishna.

The petitioner also raised doubts over shifting of Prasada Rao to Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital instead of another hospital after he was found in an unresponsive state.

Mentioning that contrary statements were being made by various political personalities about the death of the former speaker and that he was disappointed with TDP, the petitioner urged the court to direct the CBI to probe the death of Prasada Rao.

Tags: central bureau of investigation, kodela siva prasada rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


