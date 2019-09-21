Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 Indian Railways to o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Railways to offer entertainment on demand

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Sep 21, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Each coach connects up to 90 persons at a time for the media streaming over 12,000 programmes with over 7000 movies.
New Delhi: Travelling on trains and missing music? You don’t need to dig into your own reserves for entertainment or dry up your data pack to surf the Internet any more. For all those who love music and entertainment on the go, the Indian Railways has introduced ‘entertainment on demand’ (EoD) to prevent passengers from getting bored, particularly when they do not have access to internet connectivity.

To begin with, this facility has been introduced free of cost on a couple of trains like Patna Rajdhani and Sampoorna Kranti Express but soon, this will be extended to six more trains — Ranchi Jan Shatabdi, Howrah Jan Shatabdi, Humsafar Express, Suvidha Express, and the two trains of Patna-Kota Express.

 

Railway officials said that through EoD, passengers can enjoy pre-fed films, music and entertainment on their devices through streaming. To enjoy this, passengers would need to login to the free Wi-Fi network of the Railways and then login to the media server of the train.

“There is a variety in programmes and special ones are included for the children,” said a railway official.

“Over 500 hours of content is available in the media server to provide uninterrupted movies streaming without any Internet connection locally. Also, the users do not have to pay for this or use their own internet data pack for availing the EoD service on board,” said the official.

Tags: entertainment on demand, wi-fi network, indian railways
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


