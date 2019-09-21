Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 ‘India will so ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘India will soar high if Pakistan stoops low’

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 21, 2019, 12:51 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 12:51 am IST
India will “soar high” if “Pakistan stoops low by raking up the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly” session.
Syed Akbaruddin.
New Delhi/New York: India’s permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said on Friday that India will “soar high” if “Pakistan stoops low by raking up the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly” session.

Warning that Islamabad, which mainstreamed terrorism in the past, may mainstream hate speech now — an obvious reference to the anticipated rant by Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Kashmir at the UNGA session on September 27, Mr Akbaruddin said “poison pens” don’t work for too long.

 

Meanwhile, in what is expected to be a development of some concern to India, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres may raise the Kashmir issue and the human rights situation in the Valley during discussions at the high-level UN General Assembly session that begins next week, his spokesperson said.

Tags: syed akbaruddin, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


