Hyderabad too holds climate change protest

Children participate in a protest held in Hyderabad on Friday in solidarity with those affected by the adversities of climate change. Across the globe, hundreds of thousands of young people took to the streets on Friday — inspired by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading ‘Fridays for Future’ over the past year — to demand that leaders tackle climate change in the run-up to a UN summit. (Gandhi)

Hyderabad: Hundreds of Hyderabadi youth demanded ‘Azadi’ on Friday evening at Necklace road near the Luv Hyderabad logo. Their demand was for azadi from ‘pollution’ and ‘climate change’. They were demanding a better and sustainable future and were seeking answers for what they can do to achieve the same.

The protest attracted people from all walks of life and all ages, from primary school children, youngsters, housewives to senior citizens and youth from other countries as well. Most of them felt guilty about their own contribution to the current climatic conditions and were hoping to do better. There was also fear for the future with changes in the ecosystem.

“Earlier, we used air conditioners (AC) only in the summer season, but this time, we haven't stopped using the AC in the rainy season as well. This alarmed me and I started panicking, thinking how the next summer would be. I am just realising how bad the climate is turning and want to learn what I as an individual can do to reduce the intensity of rising temperatures,” said homemaker M. Sri Vidya, a resident of Kothapet.

Samreen Sultana, Kafia Kauser, Muskaan Fatima and their friends who are all in the ninth standard came straight from school to take part in the protest and to gain awareness of the current climate changes. Children performed skits, role plays, and poetry recitations on climate trends to increase awareness.

Angel Vinod, a student, said, “Our city is already running short of ground water. If this goes on at this rate then only the rich and wealthy will be able to afford the basic needs like water and food and the rest will have to struggle. In order to avoid this, we must have stringent rules and implementation of the rules, in terms of plastic usage, zero carbon emission from vehicles, and green spaces around houses.”

Young people are trying to get the government's attention and putting pressure on politicians to raise climate issues in assemblies and Parliament, as it is their future which will be destroyed. One of the organisers, Kajal Maheswari, said that they would be sending their demands for bettering the environment to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office soon.

The Youth strike Climate Strike to be held before the United Nations (UN) Climate Summit between September20- 27, led by the 16-year-old Swedish climate crusader Greta Thunberg, who has become the voice of the youth on climate change, was supported by protests, rallies and marches across the world today.