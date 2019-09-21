Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 Former Hyderabad HC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Former Hyderabad HC judge seen harassing daughter-in-law in video

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 21, 2019, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 3:52 pm IST
Five months later, Sharma released footage from CCTV records dated April 20, 2019 depicting the physical abuse.
In the purported video which is 2.20 mins long, Rao's son Vashista can be seen assaulting his wife. (Photo: Twitter | Screengrab from footage)
 In the purported video which is 2.20 mins long, Rao's son Vashista can be seen assaulting his wife. (Photo: Twitter | Screengrab from footage)

Hyderabad: In April 2019, the Hyderabad police booked Justice (retd) Nooty, Rama Mohan Rao, along with his wife Durga Jayalaxmi and son N Vashishta, for allegedly harassing and assaulting his daughter-in-law M Sindhu Sharma.

Five months later, Sharma released footage from CCTV records dated April 20, 2019, depicting the physical abuse.

 

In the purported video which is 2.20 mins long, Rao's son Vashista can be seen assaulting his wife.

Rao is seen pushing his daughter-in-law on the sofa. Two children in the video are seen going towards their mother, separately but are sent away by their father.

On April 27, Sindhu filed a complaint against her in-laws with the Hyderabad police.

Sindhu's father M V Sarma stated that a complaint was lodged against Justice (retd) Rao, Vashisht and Durga Lakshmi under sections 498A (cruelty by husband and relatives), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, section 406 (criminal breach of trust)of the Dowry Prohibition (DP) act, The Indian Express reported.

Sarma said that the family, after assaulting his daughter, admitted her in Apollo hospital and claimed she was mentally unsound had inflicted self-injury.

In an interview with News18, Sindhu said her husband had attacked her for not being promoted at work.

According to her parents, the harassment for dowry started in 2012 after her wedding but escalated in the last 2 years.

Sindhu claimed she had shown the video to the cops in April. However, DCP Avinash Mohanty of CCS said the complainant had promised to give the CCTV footage but had never submitted it.

Ramamohana Rao was a senior judge in the Hyderabad High Court (HC) and had retired in August 2017 while serving at the Madras HC.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: rama mohan rao, hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

As the tractor driver tried to speed away, locals alerted people in the villages ahead on the route that the tractor was carrying a stolen child and child-lifters, he said. (Photo: Representational)

1 stabbed to death in clashes at UP village over child-lifting rumours

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

The slowdown was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation had said in a statement. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah holds meeting with BJP's states CM on economic slowdown

She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan.(Photo: ANI)

Congress appoints Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
 

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked

Video posted on social media shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

The show marked the 20th anniversary of Versace’s jungle print, with models wearing tops, skirts, suits and dresses in its vivid green hues. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ralph Lauren’s new workwear collection pays tribute to ‘Friends’

The collection will also be available online and in Ralph Lauren stores. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Grief in Uttarakhand slum after hooch tragedy

According to the residents of the slum area, three of the deaths occurred on Thursday itself while others succumbed on Friday. (Photo: Representational)

Bomb threat letter to Registrar General of Karnataka HC, police registers FIR

An FIR has been registered in connection with a bomb threat letter to the Registrar General of Karnataka High Court by a person who claimed himself belonging to

Kathua case: Two overground workers of JeM module held in south Kashmir

The officer said more arrests are likely to take place in the case. (Photo: Representational)

Despite setback with Chandrayaan-2, ISRO optimistic about man mission

'Regarding the lander, we have not been able to establish communication. Our next priority is Gaganyaan mission,' ISRO chief K Sivan. (Photo: ANI)

NIA conducts 2 raids in TN in connection with ISIS module case

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham