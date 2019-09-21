Nation Current Affairs 21 Sep 2019 Chinmayanand case: L ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinmayanand case: Law student, cousins charged for extortion

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 21, 2019, 9:12 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Three people were arrested on charges of sending extortion messages to the BJP leader, demanding Rs 5 crore.
The BJP leader was arrested by the SIT of UP police from his ashram on Friday morning under section 376 of the IPC. It pertains to misusing authority to seduce or induce a woman to have sexual intercourse. (Photo: File)
 The BJP leader was arrested by the SIT of UP police from his ashram on Friday morning under section 376 of the IPC. It pertains to misusing authority to seduce or induce a woman to have sexual intercourse. (Photo: File)

Shahjahanpur: The law student who accused former Union minister Chinmayanand, was charged with extortion on Friday.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Naveen Arora on Friday had said that the former BJP MP had admitted to 'almost all' accusations levelled against him by the Shahjahanpur student barring rape.

 

The BJP leader was arrested by the SIT of UP police from his ashram on Friday morning under section 376 of the IPC. It pertains to misusing authority to seduce or induce a woman to have sexual intercourse.

According to a one-page press release issued by the SIT, the complainant's name featured in the extortion case FIR. She was listed as 'Miss A,' The Hindu reported.

Three people were arrested on charges of sending extortion messages to the BJP leader, demanding Rs 5 crore. Two of them are the law students' cousins, News18 reported.

According to the police, all three confessed to making those calls and were sent for medical examination.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: chinmayanand case, extortion
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur


Latest From Nation

The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification. (Photo: Facebook)

Govt accepts Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani's resignation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have ascertained his statement about Pakistan before criticising me, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday. (Photo: File)

‘Should have verified my statement’: Sharad Pawar after PM Modi's attack

TMC secretary-general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee maintained that the administration played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably. (Photo: PTI)

'Expect Governor to give justice to JU faculty, students': TMC on ABVP vandalism

The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon. (Photo: File)

EC to announce poll dates for Haryana, Maharashtra today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso specifications, variant details leaked ahead of launch

A leaked document has revealed various specifications of the S-Presso.
 

Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze top segment sales in August 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds the largest market share at 62 per cent.
 

Bigg Boss 13 promo leaked, these two TV stars to be part of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
 

Watch: Reporter says she tried to contact a dead man for comment, video goes viral

Sara Welch of KTLA news station, made the gaffe on air saying that she reportedly tried to contact a man who died in a police chase, but he was 'unavailable for comment'. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt accepts Madras HC Chief Justice V K Tahilramani's resignation

The resignation of Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani has been accepted, according to a government notification. (Photo: Facebook)

'Expect Governor to give justice to JU faculty, students': TMC on ABVP vandalism

TMC secretary-general and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee maintained that the administration played a very peaceful role to resolve the problem amicably. (Photo: PTI)

Hopes of waking up Chandrayaan-2's lander fades as Lunar night falls

ISRO has said once the Lunar night falls, there would be no sunlight for the lander to generate power for its working and also it was not designed to operate in the heavy cold temperature of Moon during the phase. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: ‘Fight climate change, save winged beauties’

Group of mynas

Bengaluru: Engg students register as stem cell donors

Only 30% of patients in the world find matching donors in their own family, and the rest are forced to look for an unrelated donor with similar tissue characteristics. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham