Chinmayanand case: Law student, cousins charged for extortion

Shahjahanpur: The law student who accused former Union minister Chinmayanand, was charged with extortion on Friday.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Naveen Arora on Friday had said that the former BJP MP had admitted to 'almost all' accusations levelled against him by the Shahjahanpur student barring rape.

The BJP leader was arrested by the SIT of UP police from his ashram on Friday morning under section 376 of the IPC. It pertains to misusing authority to seduce or induce a woman to have sexual intercourse.

According to a one-page press release issued by the SIT, the complainant's name featured in the extortion case FIR. She was listed as 'Miss A,' The Hindu reported.

Three people were arrested on charges of sending extortion messages to the BJP leader, demanding Rs 5 crore. Two of them are the law students' cousins, News18 reported.

According to the police, all three confessed to making those calls and were sent for medical examination.

