Centre’s word on University Grant Commission rule sought

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking the enforcement of the equity regulation issued by the University Grant Commission in 2012 to end caste discrimination against SC/ST in universities, colleges and other institutions.

The bench of Justices N.V.Ramana and Ajay Rastoti sought response from the Centre on a plea by Abeda Salim Tadvi and Radhika Vemula who have highlighted caste discrimination in educational institutions and flagrant disregard of the UGC regulation to curb caste discrimination in the higher education institutions. Ms Tadvi and Ms Vemula are mothers of Payal Tadvi and Rohit Vemula who had ended their lives following harassment on caste grounds. At the outset of the hearing, Justice Ramana said, “When the UGC regulations are already there what further can we do?”

“Rules are there but they are not being implemented. There are 288 universities where equity commissions are not appointed,” senior counsel Indira Jaising, appearing for the petitioners, told the court.