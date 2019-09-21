Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says all is well for JDU with BJP

Patna: Amid the ongoing political turmoil over the leadership issue, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the NDA will win more than 200 seats in the Bihar Assembly election scheduled to be held in 2020.

Nitish slammed his opponents for spreading rumours about him and the NDA saying that “some people have been using my name to gain publicity but I am not bothered because I believe in serving people. Those who have doubts should listen with open ears that the NDA will win more than 200 seats in the Assembly elections”.

Asserting that all is well between JD(U) and the BJP, he said, “Some people are trying to create confusion about the NDA in Bihar. But I assure you that they are going to get in trouble after the polls”.

Though Nitish didn’t take any names during his speech, JD(U) insiders claim that he was pointing at the statements given by senior BJP leader Sanjay Paswan.