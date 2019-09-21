1,000 sleaze videos of Madhya Pradesh politicos found

Five women and their drivers were arrested following a series of raids conducted in their houses here by police teams led by Indore district senior superintendent of police Richa Mishra late on Wednesday night.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh police has recovered over 1,000 sleaze video clips involving politicians and babus from the cell phones seized from the ‘Gang of Beauties’ running the honey trapping and blackmailing racket in the state in the last ten years.

Five women and their drivers were arrested following a series of raids conducted in their houses here by police teams led by Indore district senior superintendent of police Richa Mishra late on Wednesday night.

“More than 1,000 sleaze video clips showing several politicians and senior bureaucrats separately in compromising positions were recovered from the cell phones seized from the five arrested women”, a senior police officer supervising the investigation into the matter disclosed to this newspaper on Friday.

More than 900 porn video clips have been recovered alone from the cell phone of one of the five arrested women, he said, adding that a majority of these videos were shot after 2014.

Some of the video clips recovered from the cell phone of another accused in the racket were found to be shot in 2009, he revealed.

“More than 150 politicians and bureaucrats were found to have fallen victim to the honey trap laid by the gang members, two of whom were leaders of the Congress and the BJP”, he added.

“We have sent all the video clips for forensic tests”, he said.

The special investigating team probing the case is also scanning call details recovered from the phones.