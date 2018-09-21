search on deccanchronicle.com
Take Ram temple issue 'seriously' after Bhagwat comments: Sena to Modi govt

Published Sep 21, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
Bhagwat pitched for construction of Ram temple, Sena acknowledged his commitment, but questioned that of 'politicians' towards cause.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, however, opined that the temple issue has been reduced only to a poll promise and therefore, has become a topic for ridiculing Hindutva. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Two days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pitched for early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena Friday acknowledged his commitment, but questioned that of the "politicians" towards the cause.

Attacking BJP chief Amit Shah, the Shiv Sena said he speaks with confidence about the Bharatiya Janata Party ruling the country for 50 years, but "refrains" from commenting on the issues of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and the Ram temple.

 

The BJP's carping ally, in the editorial of its mouthpiece 'Saamana', asked the Narendra Modi government to take "seriously" the issue of constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya after Bhagwat's comments.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, however, opined that the temple issue has been reduced only to a poll promise and therefore, has become a topic for ridiculing Hindutva. Bhagwat, speaking at an event of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Wednesday in New Delhi, pitched for early construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"Ram Mandir should be built at the earliest," he had said. "The position taken by the RSS chief on the issue of the (Ram) temple is of commitment. But has there left even an iota of that commitment in the inner hues of (among) politicians?" the Shiv Sena asked.

"Shah speaks with a lot of confidence about the BJP ruling the country for 50 years. But refrains from commenting on repealing Article 370 or committing deadline for construction of the Ram temple. Are the rising petrol and diesel prices and beheading of soldiers the future of India?" the Marathi daily asked.

Speaking at the event, Bhagwat had also talked about the RSS being firm on scrapping of Article 370.

Referring to that, the Shiv Sena asked why did then the BJP form government in Jammu and Kashmir along with the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, which is opposed to the idea of scrapping the Article.

"Mehbooba would say there would be riots if that Article was to be scrapped. So, was it right for (the BJP) to get married to her (party PDP) for power? And it was a Sangh volunteer like Ram Madhav who performed the role of a kazi (priest) in that wedding," the party, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, quipped.

Madhav, a BJP general secretary, is considered as being instrumental in the BJP and the PDP coming together to form government in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015. The BJP quit the alliance in June this year, leading to the collapse of the PDP-led government.

The Shiv Sena further said if "anyone" wants to remain in power for 50 years, the RSS chief then needs to rap the "politicians" (to set things right). "But none is ready to tell the truth today," the party added.

The Maharashtra-based party also pointed towards Bhagwat condemning and terming as "unacceptable" mob lynching in the name of cow protection.

"But all were happy with Hindu votes getting polarised in the aftermath of violence unleashed by cow protectors on streets," the Shiv Sena publication said, without naming anyone or any party.

