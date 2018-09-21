search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Niti Aayog report shows high rate of suicides in South India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 3:05 am IST
When the two Telugu-speaking states were compared based on cases of IHD, stroke, COPD, cancer, diabetes, AP reported more cases than TS.
According to the demographics, in Andhra Pradesh, 3.70 lakh women and 1.80 lakh men committed suicide. (Representational Images)
 According to the demographics, in Andhra Pradesh, 3.70 lakh women and 1.80 lakh men committed suicide. (Representational Images)

Hyderabad: A report released by Niti Aayog shows that Andhra Pradesh has the third highest number of suicides in the country and Telangana state, the fifth highest. 

TS has also reported many cases of stroke but less than AP. The total number of ischemic heart disease (IHD), stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, cancer, and suicides reported from TS is less than AP for the year 2016-17.

 

According to the demographics, in Andhra Pradesh, 3.70 lakh women and 1.80 lakh men committed suicide. In Telangana, 1.51 lakh men and 3.49 lakh women committed suicide. In total, the cause of death of 5.50 lakh in AP and five lakh in Telangana was suicide. 

The figures also indicate that more women than men killed themselves. Topping the national suicide table is Karnataka, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana and Kerala. 

It should be noted that the number of suicides reported are relatively high in all the five South Indian states when compared to the rest of the country. 

“Suicide strikes the poor, the moneyed, old and young, married and the separated, successful and striving, driving them to commit suicide for reasons known to them only. The risk of suicide peaks between 36 hours and 72 hours after suicidal thoughts occur. However, suicides can be avoided with regular and timely counselling,” said psychologist Dharma Rao.  

India’s think-tank, Niti Aayog, studied 18 states, namely, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana state, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. It collated cases of IHD, stroke, COPD, diabetes, cancer, suicide and ranked these states accordingly.  

When the two Telugu-speaking states were compared based on cases of IHD, stroke, COPD, cancer, diabetes, AP reported more cases than TS.  

Andhra Pradesh has the fourth highest number of IHD, eighth highest number of strokes, fifth highest number of diabetes cases, and is ranked 12th for cancer. The state with the most number of reported cancer cases is Kerala.  

Tags: niti aayog, suicides, telangana state
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thugs of Hindostan: Not Aamir or Katrina, team surprises, unveils this actor’s look

Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Here's how having sex twice in a night may increase chances of pregnancy

These findings shatter the myth that a man may need 24 to 36 hours after ejaculation for replenishing his sperm bank (Photo: AFP)
 

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

The temple is located at the top of a giant stone and devotees had to crawl to enter the temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Depression may be linked to arthritis, says study

Both conditions are common among the elderly and are only becoming more prevalent as the population ages. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Video: Fierce dog takes on cobra to save her puppies in Odisha

Residents of the town recorded the confrontation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meghan's recipe book tops Amazon's bestseller list, bumps JK Rowling off No 1 spot

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of "Together: Our Community Cookbook", which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police makes key arrest in Abhimanyu murder case

Abhimanyu

Deputy commandant P V Raju makes junior cops do other work

Camp followers Srinath, Prathapachandran and Mahil Kumar had given formal statements that Raju, who was former deputy commandant at Special Armed Police here, had made them do works like concreting and cleaning at his house and they were not paid any remuneration for it.

Kottayam: Vatican begins inquiry

Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal

Drug trafficking cases increase

The inability to curb the roots of the supply chain spread beyond borders as well as the increasing demand for narcotic substances are significant challenges for the enforcement agencies.

Stir for arrest of Bishop hots up

Bishop Franco Mulakkal coming out of the Crime Branch office in Tripunithura after the second day's interrogation on Thursday. (Photo:SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham