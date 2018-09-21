search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

23-yr-old Pune man stabs gay partner after he forced to have sex with him

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 12:42 pm IST
The complainant is now recovering in a hospital while the accused was arrested, police said.
A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, police said. (Representational Image)
 A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, police said. (Representational Image)

Pune: A 23-year-old homosexual man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his male partner, the Pune city police said on Thursday.

A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, said a police official of Khadak police station.

 

The incident happened on Wednesday morning at the 46-year-old complainant's residence, said the official.

"Both men were in a relationship for the last couple of years. On Tuesday night, the accused visited the complainant and they had sex. When the complainant again wanted to have sex in the morning, the accused refused, which led to a fight," the officer said.

During the fight, the accused allegedly stabbed the complainant with a sharp-edged weapon.

He is now recovering in a hospital while the accused was arrested, the official added.

Police did not disclose names of both the men.

Tags: man stabs gay partner, pune police, crime
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

15 notch smartphones up to Rs 25K in India

(Representational image/ Photo: Redmi 6 Pro)
 

Oil companies to end discount on digital payment at petrol pumps

The government started the initiative of providing discount at petrol pumps on card payment, after demonetisation, owing to the cash crunch and to promote digital payment system. (Photo: PTI)
 

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

Concept of the show is to explore and see about these people who are high achievers and what is that something special about them which has made them who they are.
 

Smartphone obsession may be making your pet dog sad

Gadget dependence is jeopardizing the important relationships people have with pets, particularly dogs and to a lesser extent house cats. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

In communal harmony message, Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

A devotee said, 'There is no rivalry between Hindus and Muslims and it is the politicians who instigate people and try to create a rift between us.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Fertility hormone linked to breast cancer risk, testing could help spot disease early

Publishing their finding in the International Journal of Cancer, the authors said the hormone is a 'possible biomarker' for breast cancer. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No arrest without probe under SC/ST Act: MP CM tries to woo ‘upper caste’ voters

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that a directive in this regard will be issued shortly. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

My father died serving country, now want help for family: son of BSF soldier

'My father was the sole breadwinner; he laid down his life while serving the nation. I want the authorities to provide us with whatever help we need,' Mohit Kumar Dahiya said. (Photo: ANI)

Pak glorifies Burhan Wani, calls him ‘freedom icon’ in postal stamps

Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter along with two of his associates by security forces in Anantnag district in Kashmir on July 8, 2016. (Photo: File | PTI)

Army major booked for domestic abuse, demanding dowry

In her complaint, the major's wife alleged that he used to taunt and harass her on trivial issues. (Representational Image)

In communal harmony message, Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

A devotee said, 'There is no rivalry between Hindus and Muslims and it is the politicians who instigate people and try to create a rift between us.' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham