Mumbai-based TV actress accuses man of raping her at Neemrana Fort Palace

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Alwar Police has filed complaint against accused under various sections of IPC, after they received zero FIR from a Mumbai police station.
Police said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated and the police will soon record the statement of the woman. (Representational Image)
Alwar: A Mumbai-based model-turned-television actress has accused a 25-year-old man of raping her on the pretext of marriage in Alwar's Neemrana on September 4.

The Alwar Police has filed a complaint against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), after they received a zero FIR from Oshiwara police station, Mumbai.

 

In her complaint, the woman said that she met the accused while they were studying in a Mumbai college in 2014 and re-established contact this year through a social media platform.

The friendship between the two deepened, following which they decided to meet up in August when the woman flew from Mumbai to Delhi.

The man introduced her to his family members and friends, after which they decided to travel to Neemrana in Rajasthan on September 4, where the crime allegedly took place.

Speaking to news agency ANI, in-charge of Neemrana Police Station, Sanjay Punia informed, "The victim, who is from Uttar Pradesh, had flown to New Delhi to meet the accused. The accused along with his friends hired a cab and reached Neemrana where they booked rooms for night stay. The accused then allegedly raped the victim in one of the rooms."

He further said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated and the police will soon record the statement of the woman.

