Nation, Current Affairs

Mayawati snubs Congress, ties up with Ajit Jogi in Chhattisgarh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA AND RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 21, 2018, 1:24 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 1:24 am IST
The BSP snub for the Congress comes at a time when the party was looking to unite the Opposition parties against the ruling BJP.
 Mayawati.

Lucknow/Bhopal: In a major blow to the Congress, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday announced that her party would tie up with the Janta Congress led by Ajit Jogi for the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls. The BSP also made clear its intentions to go it alone in Madhya Pradesh by releasing the first list of 22 candidates to take on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP.

“The BSP will fight on 35 seats and Chhattisgarh Janta Congress will contest on 55 seats,” Ms Mayawati chief announced in Lucknow, declaring Mr Jogi as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.   There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly and 230 legislators in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The BSP snub for the Congress comes at a time when the party was looking to unite the Opposition parties against the ruling BJP.

 

