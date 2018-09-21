search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kumaraswamy says state in our hand; it’s not permanent, reminds Yeddyurappa

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 2:12 pm IST
Kumaraswamy alleged that BJP was attempting to topple his ministry and luring MLAs of Congress-JDS.
'Mind you,' Kumaraswamy told Yeddyurappa, 'you are sitting in a glass house. Exercise restraint while talking. Seriousness is expected from a person of your age. This is my sane advice.' (Photo: File)
 'Mind you,' Kumaraswamy told Yeddyurappa, 'you are sitting in a glass house. Exercise restraint while talking. Seriousness is expected from a person of your age. This is my sane advice.' (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: An angry Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday warned BJP to be restrained in its speech about his father former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his family, saying he can even ask people to rise in revolt against it if it continued to disturb his government.

Asserting that the government was under his command, Kumaraswamy targeted BJP state unit chief and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa in a no-holds-barred attack.

 

Kumaraswamy, who is heading the Congress-JDS coalition government, alleged that BJP was attempting to topple his ministry and luring the MLAs of both parties.

"If you dig too much (into our affairs), then we too have many things at our disposal. Government is in our hand. Don't I have the authority to do whatever I can? I caution him to be careful," a visibly upset chief minister told reporters.

"Mind you," Kumaraswamy told Yeddyurappa, "you are sitting in a glass house. Exercise restraint while talking. Seriousness is expected from a person of your age. This is my sane advice.”

“I want to convey to him in clear terms that he should avoid landing in trouble by giving such statements," Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy lost his cool over Yeddyurappa's alleged statement in Hubballi, where he reportedly said his sole objective was to "finish off father-sons (Deve Gowda and his sons)."

"He (Yeddyurappa) gave a statement in Hubballi that his sole objective is to finish off father-sons and sending them to jail is his aim. Finally what happened? Who went to jail?"

The chief minister called Yeddyurappa "the father of percentage wise commission (bribe) system" and said he had standardised bribery in the government.

Another reason that irked Kumaraswamy was reports that the BJP had approached JD(S) MLA from Nagamangala constituency Suresh Gowda asking him to pack his baggage to leave for Mumbai as already 18 dissident MLAs were with the BJP and ready to join them.

"Suresh Gowda was asked to have a meeting in Bengaluru. Another MLA Shivalli was approached and offered Rs 5 crore," the chief minister said.

Hitting back angrily, Yeddyurappa said he knew his limits but it was Kumaraswamy who had crossed lines of decency. "As a former chief minister and the state president of a national party, I know my limits. It is you who crossed the lines of decency while speaking. Why are you silent till now on (former minister) A Manju's allegations that your family grabbed government land? What is your reply?" Yeddyurappa sought to know from the chief minister.

He alleged that the number of land scams Deve Gowda's family were involved in, nobody could ever achieve it and the chief minister knew all of them.

Yeddyurappa charged Kumaraswamy with resorting to politics of vendetta and reminded him that the post of chief minister was not permanent. "In our five years of rule, we never indulged in politics of vendetta. You are trying to create confusion by indulging in the politics of vendetta," Yeddyurappa charged.

Soon after the chief minister's statement went viral, Congress and JD(S) activists staged a demonstration outside Yeddyurappa's house raising slogans against him for his alleged attempts to topple the coalition government.

The BJP condemned the demonstration saying that the state government was trying to muzzle the voice of opposition, which showed its "anti-democratic face." They also alleged police intentionally did not act against the demonstrators.

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, b s yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

15 notch smartphones up to Rs 25K in India

(Representational image/ Photo: Redmi 6 Pro)
 

Oil companies to end discount on digital payment at petrol pumps

The government started the initiative of providing discount at petrol pumps on card payment, after demonetisation, owing to the cash crunch and to promote digital payment system. (Photo: PTI)
 

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

Concept of the show is to explore and see about these people who are high achievers and what is that something special about them which has made them who they are.
 

Smartphone obsession may be making your pet dog sad

Gadget dependence is jeopardizing the important relationships people have with pets, particularly dogs and to a lesser extent house cats. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

In communal harmony message, Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

A devotee said, 'There is no rivalry between Hindus and Muslims and it is the politicians who instigate people and try to create a rift between us.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Fertility hormone linked to breast cancer risk, testing could help spot disease early

Publishing their finding in the International Journal of Cancer, the authors said the hormone is a 'possible biomarker' for breast cancer. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengal will not celebrate Surgical Strike day: Minister after UGC direction

'This is an agenda of the BJP and it is trying to push this agenda by using the UGC ahead of elections. It is a matter of shame that they are using the UGC to achieve their political agenda,' Chatterjee said. (Photo: File)

Kerala nun rape case: Questioning of priest Mulakkal continues for 3rd straight day

Mulakkal has been accused of repeated rape and sexual assault by the Kerala-based nun of Missionaries of Jesus Congregation of the Jalandhar diocese, but he has denied the allegations. (Photo: File)

Cong slams BSP over Jogi alliance, sees BJP role in tie-up

The alliance between the BSP and the JCC was announced in Lucknow Thursday by Mayawati, who said Jogi will be its chief ministerial candidate. (Photo: File)

High fuel prices in Delhi Modiji? Congress jibes at PM over metro ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a 14-minute ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to attend an event. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Desperate to attract attention: Smriti Irani on Rahul's 'chowkidar' remark on PM Modi

Irani's reaction came on the sidelines of an interaction with Jaipur-based exporters. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham