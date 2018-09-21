search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Nazmul Hossain. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh lose Mushfiqur Rahim, 7 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala CM reaches out to Malyalees in US, appeals for funds to rebuild state

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Vijayan made the appeal at his first public function in New York early Friday after completion of his medical treatment.
The Chief Minister, who had left for the US for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 2, is expected to be back in Kerala on September 24. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOKerala)
 The Chief Minister, who had left for the US for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 2, is expected to be back in Kerala on September 24. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOKerala)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Friday urged Malayalees in the US to contribute liberally to rebuild the flood-hit state and said he hoped Rs 150 crore would be raised from them.

Vijayan made the appeal at his first public function in New York early Friday after completion of his medical treatment.

 

The Chief Minister, who had left for the US for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 2, is expected to be back in Kerala on September 24.

Addressing the gathering of Keralites, Vijayan said everyone should cooperate for revamping the state, which had last month witnessed the worst deluge of the century.

He said Keralites willing to contribute should become members of the global salary challenge, which envisages each participant contributing a month's salary for the state.

State finance minister Thomas Isaac will visit the US next month to collect the financial assistance, he said.

"Only through your cooperation can a new Kerala be built", he said, adding his government was expecting a contribution of Rs 150 crore from the Malayalees in the US.

At least 493 people had died in the rains and floods during the South West Monsoon.

Crowdfunding is among the routes the government is mulling to raise the resources to rebuild the state which has suffered an estimated loss of over Rs 40,000 crore.

The Union government had released Rs 600 crore to Kerala as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Rs 500 crore) and Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Rs 100 crore) during their visits to the state.

This was in addition to Rs 562.45 crore already made available in the State Disaster Relief Fund of Kerala.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan in us, malyalee community in us, kerala rains, kerala floods
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout: Study

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

For Hrithik ‘original Khan’ is not SRK, Salman, Aamir but who has Sussanne connection

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were married for 14 years before their divorce.
 

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav in tug of war battle between BJP and Congress

India’s right-arm offbreak bowler Kedar Jadhav had a match to remember against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 encounter, having finished with a spell of 3-23. (Photo: AP)
 

Audi to launch 12 electric cars by 2025

Audi has announced that it would also launch Avant (wagon) and Sportback forms of its electric cars in future.
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh lose Mushfiqur Rahim, 7 down

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Nazmul Hossain. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India calls off meeting with Pakistan, MEA says Pak's evil agenda exposed

US had also welcomed the exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. (Photo: File | PTI)

Centre creating rift between Andhra, Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said that he 'supported PM Modi keeping in mind the future of the state but he cheated them.' (Photo: File)

Bihar shelter home: Arrest warrant issued against Manju Verma's husband

Manju Verma resigned from her position after her husband was accused of having links with Brajesh Thakur. (Photo: ANI)

No policeman has resigned in Jammu and Kashmir, confirms MHA

The three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen. (Photo: PTI)

Will UGC 'dare' to celebrate Nov 8 as 'Surgical Strike Day', asks Kapil Sibal

'UGC directs VC's of all universities to celebrate 29th September as Surgical Strike Day. Is this meant to educate or to serve BJP's political ends?' Sibal tweeted. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham