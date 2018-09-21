search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After struggling their way to victory against Hong Kong in their first group encounter, Rohit Sharma’s men eased to an eight-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they will face once again on Sunday in their next Super Four encounter. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018: Gritty Bangladesh aim to upset Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue
 
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR will play crucial role in national politics after LS polls: TRS leader 

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Leader B Vinod Kumar also claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti would perform better than it did in the 2014 Assembly elections.
The Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the TRS government. (Photo: File)
 The Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the TRS government. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief K Chandrasekhar Rao will play an important role in national politics after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but would not "leave" the state, a key party leader said Friday. 

B Vinod Kumar, the deputy floor leader of TRS in the Lok Sabha, also said the Caretaker Chief Minister, popularly known as KCR, would not hand over the reins to his son and Minister K T Rama Rao after the Assembly elections. 

 

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6 on the recommendation of the TRS government, more than eight months before the expiry of its term, to pave the way for early elections. 

The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll schedule.

"KCR will play an important role in Indian politics after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections", Vinod Kumar, who represents Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, told PTI. 

When asked about KCR's move to prop up a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front appearing to be not making much headway, he said: "You see after the 2019 elections, the role of regional political parties will be very, very important." 

On whether KCR would hand over reins to his son Rama Rao after the Assembly elections, as is being speculated in some quarters, Vinod Kumar said: "No, not at all. KCR is fascinated by Telangana, he will not leave Telangana". 

He dismissed criticism by the opposition Congress and BJP that the TRS is a "family party", and also the move to get the State's first Assembly dissolved prematurely. 

"In this country, Indira Gandhi started it (early elections)...Congress started it, BJP implemented it, more or less all the political parties in this country one or other time, they went for early elections. Why criticism?," he said.

"This is not too-early elections, just three-four months before the schedule. Anyhow, elections may be held in the last week of November or first week of December. Naturally (in the normal course), the elections could have come in March end or April first week. It's a matter of three to four months early elections, that's all", Vinod Kumar said. 

On TRS being dubbed as "family party" by opponents, he claimed every political outfit in the country -- right from the Congress to regional ones -- are led by some individuals and "they have their own family clout on it. I can't deny". 

Citing Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed-founded PDP and the DMK in Tamil Nadu, he said every political party right from Kashmir to Kanyakumari "is having that". 

Claiming that the TRS would perform better than it did in the 2014 Assembly elections, he said the Congress, by joining hands with the TDP, the CPI and Telangana Jana Samithi for an electoral alliance, has already accepted its defeat in the polls. 

"All political parties coming together means the Congress had accepted defeat. That's the reason they are searching for partners, more particularly TDP," Vinod Kumar said. 

On BJP President Amit Shah attacking the TRS on different fronts during his recent visit to Telangana, he said: "Let Amit Shah show his show (of strength) in Telangana; the Telangana people are peculiar people, they won't accept any communal politics. BJP will show poor performance in the elections." 

Tags: telangana cm, telangana rashtra samiti (trs), chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018: Gritty Bangladesh aim to upset Rohit Sharma's Men in Blue

After struggling their way to victory against Hong Kong in their first group encounter, Rohit Sharma’s men eased to an eight-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan, whom they will face once again on Sunday in their next Super Four encounter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Man Booker reveals 2018 shortlist, Daisy Johnson youngest author ever on list

The panel of judges, from left, Jacqueline Rose, Kwame Anthony Appiah, Val McDermid, Leo Robson and Leanne Shapton pose for a photo, during the Man Booker Prize 2018 shortlist announcement. (Photo: AP)
 

Waiting period for Mahindra cars: Will you get delivery by Navratri?

The festival season is already underway and a lot of you might be looking to a get your new car delivered in the most auspicious Navratri period in October.
 

15 notch smartphones up to Rs 25K in India

(Representational image/ Photo: Redmi 6 Pro)
 

Oil companies to end discount on digital payment at petrol pumps

The government started the initiative of providing discount at petrol pumps on card payment, after demonetisation, owing to the cash crunch and to promote digital payment system. (Photo: PTI)
 

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

Concept of the show is to explore and see about these people who are high achievers and what is that something special about them which has made them who they are.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In Islampur clash, another student dies, BJP bandh underway

Locals alleged the two students were killed in police firing but DIG Raiganj range Jayanta Paul denied the charge. (Representational Image)

Many J&K cops resign after terrorists kill 3 following ‘quit or die’ threat

Terrorists killed three policemen on Friday after abducting them from their houses in south Kashmir's Shopian district. (Representational Image | PTI)

Bengal will not celebrate Surgical Strike day: Minister after UGC direction

'This is an agenda of the BJP and it is trying to push this agenda by using the UGC ahead of elections. It is a matter of shame that they are using the UGC to achieve their political agenda,' Chatterjee said. (Photo: File)

Kumaraswamy says state in our hand; it’s not permanent, reminds Yeddyurappa

'Mind you,' Kumaraswamy told Yeddyurappa, 'you are sitting in a glass house. Exercise restraint while talking. Seriousness is expected from a person of your age. This is my sane advice.' (Photo: File)

Kerala nun rape case: Questioning of priest Mulakkal continues for 3rd straight day

Mulakkal has been accused of repeated rape and sexual assault by the Kerala-based nun of Missionaries of Jesus Congregation of the Jalandhar diocese, but he has denied the allegations. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham