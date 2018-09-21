search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jet fiasco: Flyers say crew panicked more than them

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 1:25 am IST
They also complained of no water being served to them.
Passengers on board the Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight wear oxygen masks during an emergency after cabin pressure drop, in Mumbai, Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Passengers on board the Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways flight wear oxygen masks during an emergency after cabin pressure drop, in Mumbai, Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Jet Airways passengers, who suffered nose and ear bleeding Thursday after the crew failed to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure, alleged that the flight crewmembers were like “trainees” who did not know how to handle the situation. Ankur Kala (38), who works for a jewellery firm and was going to Jaipur after coming to Mumbai from Bangkok, suffered nasal bleeding in the incident. He said, “As soon as we took off, the air conditioners were not working. It was suffocating inside. I came to know (later) from the media they had forgotten to switch on the cabin pressure machine.”

Recounting the ordeal, Mr Kala said about 15 to 20 minutes after the takeoff, the oxygen masks got deployed from the overhead compartments but there was no instructions on whether to use it or not.  “There was no announcement from the pilots or crew whether we were going ahead or landing. The crew members panicked more than the passengers,” he claimed. Darshak Hathi, international faculty of Art of living and Mumbai-based professional Prashant Sharma also had harrowing experience.

 

Sharing the ordeal Mr. Hathi said, “As soon as the flight took off, we started felling restless. Being a yoga teacher with my pranayam practise, I didn’t suffer as bad as others. The Air hostesses, instead of helping passengers, were busy in their own things. Many oxygen masks were not working.” Mr Sharma said, “I was sitting on an aisle seat when suddenly air pressure in the cabin dropped and oxygen masks came down. I saw a passenger sitting next to me bleeding from nose, which was terrifying. Several others complained of extreme pain in their ears.”

Mr Sharma further said that soon the crew announced that the plane would return to Mumbai airport. “It then circled over the airport for around half-an-hour before landing. There was no announcement from the crew,” he said. The passengers also complained there was no water was served to them.

Tags: jet airways, low cabin pressure


Related Stories

Jet fiasco: Flyers bleed as pilots fail basic security protocol
Airline experts allege negligence of Jet Airways crew


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thugs of Hindostan: Not Aamir or Katrina, team surprises, unveils this actor’s look

Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Here's how having sex twice in a night may increase chances of pregnancy

These findings shatter the myth that a man may need 24 to 36 hours after ejaculation for replenishing his sperm bank (Photo: AFP)
 

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

The temple is located at the top of a giant stone and devotees had to crawl to enter the temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Depression may be linked to arthritis, says study

Both conditions are common among the elderly and are only becoming more prevalent as the population ages. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Video: Fierce dog takes on cobra to save her puppies in Odisha

Residents of the town recorded the confrontation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meghan's recipe book tops Amazon's bestseller list, bumps JK Rowling off No 1 spot

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of "Together: Our Community Cookbook", which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CB probes 1998 nun death case

The body of Sr Jyothis, 22, was found in the well of the Sacred Heart Convent in Kallurutty on Nov. 20, 1998.

Telangana says no to Ayushman Bharat scheme

Telangana government logo

Hyderabad: Cop donates blood, dons many hats

Traffic inspector Nagamallu

Hyderabad: Work still under way as D-Day nears

Commuters wait for a bus at the Khairatabad Metro station. (Photos:DEEPAK DESHPANDE)

Cong calls Jaitley 'court jester' after his 'clown prince' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Surjewala said Jaitley and the Modi government have been 'trapped' on the Rafale issue and that is why they are resorting to abuse against the opposition. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham