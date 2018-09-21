search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF deputy chief flies first Rafale jet made by Dassault for India

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 8:30 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 8:32 am IST
Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar, who reached Paris 4 days ago, flew the aircraft in France to assess its efficacy, sources said.
Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar test-flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured for India by Dassault Aviation in France. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar test-flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured for India by Dassault Aviation in France. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar on Thursday flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured by Dassault Aviation for India, official sources said.

Nambiar, who reached Paris four days ago, flew the aircraft in France to assess its efficacy, they said. He is in France to also assess the progress in the production of Rafale jets by Dassault Aviation.

 

The delivery of the jets -- capable of carrying a range of potent weapons and missiles -- is scheduled to begin from September next year. A team of the Indian Air Force is already in France to help Dassault Aviation to incorporate the India-specific avionics and weapons system in the aircraft.

The development comes amid a raging controversy in India over the deal to procure the Rafale fighter jets.

In 2016, the Modi government signed a government-to-government deal with France for purchase of 36 Rafale jets at a cost of Rs 58,000 crore. The Congress has been alleging irregularities in the deal, saying the UPA had finalised the price of each aircraft at Rs 526 crore while the NDA was buying the same jet at Rs 1,670 crore.

The government has refuted these allegations.

Tags: raghunath nambiar, rafale fighter jet, dassault aviation, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exercise may be good for your mental health

The effect appeared even bigger for people with a history of depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Michael B. Jordan is new face of fashion brand Coach

The release for the launch said that Michael is a star who is redefining Hollywood standards as a leading man and producer. (Photo: AP)
 

Thugs of Hindostan: Not Aamir or Katrina, team surprises, unveils this actor’s look

Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Here's how having sex twice in a night may increase chances of pregnancy

These findings shatter the myth that a man may need 24 to 36 hours after ejaculation for replenishing his sperm bank (Photo: AFP)
 

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

The temple is located at the top of a giant stone and devotees had to crawl to enter the temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Depression may be linked to arthritis, says study

Both conditions are common among the elderly and are only becoming more prevalent as the population ages. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jet Airways flyer who fell ill wants Rs 30 lakh, 100 business class upgrade

At least 30 passengers of Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways suffered nose and ear bleeding on Thursday after cockpit crew 'forgot' to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. (Screengrab | ANI)

Control your anger: DCW chief to husband, AAP leader Naveen Jaihind, on rape remark

Noting that Rewari gangrape case should shock conscience of nation, Swati Maliwal said she sympathises with the anger and pain of Jaihind but not with his statement. (Photo: File | PTI)

Police makes key arrest in Abhimanyu murder case

Abhimanyu

Deputy commandant P V Raju makes junior cops do other work

Camp followers Srinath, Prathapachandran and Mahil Kumar had given formal statements that Raju, who was former deputy commandant at Special Armed Police here, had made them do works like concreting and cleaning at his house and they were not paid any remuneration for it.

Kottayam: Vatican begins inquiry

Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham