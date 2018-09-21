search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

High fuel prices in Delhi Modiji? Congress jibes at PM over metro ride

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 21, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Congress has been slamming Modi govt over rising prices of petrol and diesel and had also called a shutdown over the issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a 14-minute ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to attend an event. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a 14-minute ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to attend an event. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

New Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a metro ride to Dwarka in south Delhi to attend an event, Congress party took a jibe asking if fuel price hike was the reason behind Prime Minister taking the metro.

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has been slamming the Modi government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel and had also called a shutdown over the issue.

 

Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Congress posted:

 

 

Rising fuel prices and a weakening rupee have emerged as major challenges for the Modi government. Though states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have reduced taxes on the fuel, the Centre has not taken any such action yet.

PM Modi on Thursday took a 14-minute ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the past too, has used the metro to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams occurred during VVIP movement.

Tags: pm modi, pm modi metro ride, congress, fuel price hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

15 notch smartphones up to Rs 25K in India

(Representational image/ Photo: Redmi 6 Pro)
 

Oil companies to end discount on digital payment at petrol pumps

The government started the initiative of providing discount at petrol pumps on card payment, after demonetisation, owing to the cash crunch and to promote digital payment system. (Photo: PTI)
 

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

Concept of the show is to explore and see about these people who are high achievers and what is that something special about them which has made them who they are.
 

Smartphone obsession may be making your pet dog sad

Gadget dependence is jeopardizing the important relationships people have with pets, particularly dogs and to a lesser extent house cats. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

In communal harmony message, Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

A devotee said, 'There is no rivalry between Hindus and Muslims and it is the politicians who instigate people and try to create a rift between us.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Fertility hormone linked to breast cancer risk, testing could help spot disease early

Publishing their finding in the International Journal of Cancer, the authors said the hormone is a 'possible biomarker' for breast cancer. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Desperate to attract attention: Smriti Irani on Rahul's 'chowkidar' remark on PM Modi

Irani's reaction came on the sidelines of an interaction with Jaipur-based exporters. (Photo: File)

23-yr-old Pune man stabs gay partner after he forced to have sex with him

A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against the accused, police said. (Representational Image)

No arrest without probe under SC/ST Act: MP CM tries to woo ‘upper caste’ voters

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that a directive in this regard will be issued shortly. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

My father died serving country, now want help for family: son of BSF soldier

'My father was the sole breadwinner; he laid down his life while serving the nation. I want the authorities to provide us with whatever help we need,' Mohit Kumar Dahiya said. (Photo: ANI)

Pak glorifies Burhan Wani, calls him ‘freedom icon’ in postal stamps

Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter along with two of his associates by security forces in Anantnag district in Kashmir on July 8, 2016. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham