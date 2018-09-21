Ex-CJI Dalip Kumar Kapur’s wife held hostage by servant

New Delhi: The wife and a daughter of a former Chief Justice of the Delhi high court were held hostage in their house allegedly by their servant and accomplices who fled with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees. The incident took place on Monday night and was reported to the police by the daughter of the former judge Dalip Kumar Kapur who was also at home at the time of the incident.

The duo was held at their house in south Delhi’s New Friends Colony. In her statement to the police, Riba Kapur, the 78-year-old wife of the former judge, alleged that she and her 45-year-old daughter who lives with her were held hostage by the servant and his accomplices, a police officer said.

Ms Kapur alleged that her daughter was attacked with an iron rod when they resisted the robbery. The accused then ransacked the house and decamped with cash and jewellery worth around `20 lakh. They fled the spot in the car owned by the victims.