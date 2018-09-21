search on deccanchronicle.com
Desperate to attract attention: Smriti Irani on Rahul's 'chowkidar' remark on PM Modi

PTI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Irani said Gandhi has no regard for the Prime Minister's post, which he respected only when a member of his own family held it.
Irani's reaction came on the sidelines of an interaction with Jaipur-based exporters. (Photo: File)
Jaipur: Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Prime Minister, saying he is desperate to attract attention.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had said at a public meeting in Dungarpur district that people now thought that the country's "watchman" is a "thief."

 

Read: Country's chowkidaar a thief: Rahul again attacks PM Modi on Rafale

Irani said Gandhi has no regard for the prime minister's post, which he respected only when a member of his own family held it.

"I think that the desperation of the clown prince, as Jaitley calls him, is to attract attention to himself at the cost of the prime minister's name," she told reporters on the sidelines of an Carpet Export Promotion Council event.

"One needs to ask Rahul Gandhi what is his vision for the country. National building is not something that Rahul Gandhi is keen on," she said.

"People of the country know that Rahul Gandhi lacks vision," she added.

At his rally in Dungarpur, Gandhi had referred to the Rafale fighter deal with France and mocked PM Modi's assertions on tackling corruption.

He said people were now heard saying that the country's watchman is a "thief".

"Galli galli mein shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai," Gandhi had said.

Irani's reaction came on the sidelines of an interaction with Jaipur-based exporters.

