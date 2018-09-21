Customer finds insect crawling in cake at IKEA Hyderabad store, tweets video

The customer, Kishore, tweeted on September 12 that he found the insect inside a slice of chocolate cake while his daughter was eating the dessert at the IKEA store. (Twitter | @Kishore20181)

Hyderabad: In less than three weeks after a customer tweeted he found a caterpillar in vegetable biryani served at a restaurant of the newly opened IKEA store in Hyderabad, the Swedish furniture major again landed in controversy after another complained of an insect crawling in a piece of cake he ordered from the same restaurant.

The customer, Kishore, tweeted on September 12 that he found the insect inside a slice of chocolate cake while his daughter was eating the dessert at the IKEA store. Kishore also posted a video of the cake and the bill and tagged Hyderabad police and the municipal agency.

On September 19, Kishore posted another video claiming the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not acted on his complaint.

The GHMC has reportedly fined IKEA Rs 5,000 based on Kishore's complaint.

On Thursday, IKEA expressed regret over the incident. "In our Hyderabad restaurant when a customer was eating a chocolate cake which he bought, a fly was seen on the cake which eventually flew away. We regret this and apologise to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We are taking steps to avoid such occurrences," an IKEA spokesperson said.

This is the second such incident that happened at the IKEA store that made its debut in India from Hyderabad on August 9. In the last incident, on September 2, a customer found a caterpillar in his vegetable biryani that he had ordered. The furniture giant subsequently took vegetable biryani and samosa off its menu and apologised to the customer. It was fined Rs 11,500 by the GHMC.