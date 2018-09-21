search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Customer finds insect crawling in cake at IKEA Hyderabad store, tweets video

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 21, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 9:06 am IST
IKEA apologised to the customer and expressed regret. It said that it is taking steps to avoid such occurrences.
The customer, Kishore, tweeted on September 12 that he found the insect inside a slice of chocolate cake while his daughter was eating the dessert at the IKEA store. (Twitter | @Kishore20181)
 The customer, Kishore, tweeted on September 12 that he found the insect inside a slice of chocolate cake while his daughter was eating the dessert at the IKEA store. (Twitter | @Kishore20181)

Hyderabad: In less than three weeks after a customer tweeted he found a caterpillar in vegetable biryani served at a restaurant of the newly opened IKEA store in Hyderabad, the Swedish furniture major again landed in controversy after another complained of an insect crawling in a piece of cake he ordered from the same restaurant.

The customer, Kishore, tweeted on September 12 that he found the insect inside a slice of chocolate cake while his daughter was eating the dessert at the IKEA store. Kishore also posted a video of the cake and the bill and tagged Hyderabad police and the municipal agency.

 

 

 

On September 19, Kishore posted another video claiming the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has not acted on his complaint. 

 

 

The GHMC has reportedly fined IKEA Rs 5,000 based on Kishore's complaint.

On Thursday, IKEA expressed regret over the incident. "In our Hyderabad restaurant when a customer was eating a chocolate cake which he bought, a fly was seen on the cake which eventually flew away. We regret this and apologise to our customer for the unfortunate experience. We are taking steps to avoid such occurrences," an IKEA spokesperson said.

This is the second such incident that happened at the IKEA store that made its debut in India from Hyderabad on August 9. In the last incident, on September 2, a customer found a caterpillar in his vegetable biryani that he had ordered. The furniture giant subsequently took vegetable biryani and samosa off its menu and apologised to the customer. It was fined Rs 11,500 by the GHMC.

Tags: ikea, ikea hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exercise may be good for your mental health

The effect appeared even bigger for people with a history of depression. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Michael B. Jordan is new face of fashion brand Coach

The release for the launch said that Michael is a star who is redefining Hollywood standards as a leading man and producer. (Photo: AP)
 

Thugs of Hindostan: Not Aamir or Katrina, team surprises, unveils this actor’s look

Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Here's how having sex twice in a night may increase chances of pregnancy

These findings shatter the myth that a man may need 24 to 36 hours after ejaculation for replenishing his sperm bank (Photo: AFP)
 

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

The temple is located at the top of a giant stone and devotees had to crawl to enter the temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Depression may be linked to arthritis, says study

Both conditions are common among the elderly and are only becoming more prevalent as the population ages. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone DAYE crosses Odisha, triggers heavy downpour; authorities on high alert

The cyclone warning division's advisory said the sea will be very rough over central and north Bay of Bengal and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational Image)

Mumbai-based TV actress accuses man of raping her at Neemrana Fort Palace

Police said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated and the police will soon record the statement of the woman. (Representational Image)

IAF deputy chief flies first Rafale jet made by Dassault for India

Deputy Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar test-flew the first Rafale fighter jet manufactured for India by Dassault Aviation in France. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jet Airways flyer who fell ill wants Rs 30 lakh, 100 business class upgrade

At least 30 passengers of Mumbai-Jaipur Jet Airways suffered nose and ear bleeding on Thursday after cockpit crew 'forgot' to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure. (Screengrab | ANI)

Control your anger: DCW chief to husband, AAP leader Naveen Jaihind, on rape remark

Noting that Rewari gangrape case should shock conscience of nation, Swati Maliwal said she sympathises with the anger and pain of Jaihind but not with his statement. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham