Coimbatore: Uphill task to find new VC for 'Bharathiar University'

Coimbatore: Faced with an uphill task, the spade work to form a search committee to find a suitable candidate for post of vice chancellor of the Bharathiar University (BU) in Coimbatore will commence in November, a source from the university confirmed to DC.

"Higher education department will form a search committee. Appointment to posts like public relations officer, controller of examinations and research coordinator that are currently served by officials in-charge will also be done in November," the source said. The department has already communicated in writing to the university, that it will start work from scratch in November to form a search committee to appoint a new vice chancellor, added the source.

The stipulated term of the former BU vice chancellor is scheduled to end in March 2019. As per norms, the search committee to appoint his successor is formed six months ahead of the end of term of the serving vice chancellor.

Unfortunately, Dr A Ganapathi, former vice-chancellor, was suspended in February following charges of accepting bribe for issuing an appointment order. Since then, the post is vacant.

Meanwhile, the university's affairs continue to be taken care of by a three-member convener committee formed under the leadership of principal secretary of the department of Higher Education. In August, following the transfer of Mr Sunil Paliwal to the Department of Labour, Mr. Mangat Ram Sharma has taken over as principal secretary to Government of Higher Education department, it may be recalled.