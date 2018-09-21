search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Coimbatore: Uphill task to find new VC for 'Bharathiar University'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | LAKSHMI L LUND
Published Sep 21, 2018, 2:52 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 3:01 am IST
The stipulated term of the former BU vice chancellor is scheduled to end in March 2019.
Bharathiar University logo
 Bharathiar University logo

Coimbatore: Faced with an uphill task, the spade work to form a search committee to find a suitable candidate for post of vice chancellor of the Bharathiar University (BU) in Coimbatore will commence in November, a source from the university confirmed to DC.

"Higher education department will form a search committee. Appointment to posts like public relations officer, controller of examinations and research coordinator that are currently served by officials in-charge will also be done in November," the source said. The department has already communicated in writing to the university, that it will start work from scratch in November to form a search committee to appoint a new vice chancellor, added the source.

 

The stipulated term of the former BU vice chancellor is scheduled to end in March 2019. As per norms, the search committee to appoint his successor is formed six months ahead of the end of term of the serving vice chancellor. 

Unfortunately, Dr A Ganapathi, former vice-chancellor, was suspended in February following charges of accepting bribe for issuing an appointment order. Since then, the post is vacant. 

Meanwhile, the university's affairs continue to be taken care of by a three-member convener committee formed under the leadership of principal secretary of the department of Higher Education. In August, following the transfer of Mr Sunil Paliwal to the Department of Labour, Mr. Mangat Ram Sharma has taken over as principal secretary to Government of Higher Education department, it may be recalled. 

Tags: bharathiar university, vice chancellor
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thugs of Hindostan: Not Aamir or Katrina, team surprises, unveils this actor’s look

Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Here's how having sex twice in a night may increase chances of pregnancy

These findings shatter the myth that a man may need 24 to 36 hours after ejaculation for replenishing his sperm bank (Photo: AFP)
 

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

The temple is located at the top of a giant stone and devotees had to crawl to enter the temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Depression may be linked to arthritis, says study

Both conditions are common among the elderly and are only becoming more prevalent as the population ages. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Video: Fierce dog takes on cobra to save her puppies in Odisha

Residents of the town recorded the confrontation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meghan's recipe book tops Amazon's bestseller list, bumps JK Rowling off No 1 spot

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of "Together: Our Community Cookbook", which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Police makes key arrest in Abhimanyu murder case

Abhimanyu

Deputy commandant P V Raju makes junior cops do other work

Camp followers Srinath, Prathapachandran and Mahil Kumar had given formal statements that Raju, who was former deputy commandant at Special Armed Police here, had made them do works like concreting and cleaning at his house and they were not paid any remuneration for it.

Kottayam: Vatican begins inquiry

Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal

Drug trafficking cases increase

The inability to curb the roots of the supply chain spread beyond borders as well as the increasing demand for narcotic substances are significant challenges for the enforcement agencies.

Stir for arrest of Bishop hots up

Bishop Franco Mulakkal coming out of the Crime Branch office in Tripunithura after the second day's interrogation on Thursday. (Photo:SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham