Chandrababu Naidu may follow KCR, release list from his party for 2019 polls

Vijayawada: TD chief and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu may do a KCR by announcing candidates from his party for the 2019 polls well in advance.

TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had surprised everyone by announcing his party candidates much before the announcement of poll notifications by the Election Commission , and immediately after dissolving the state Assembly.

Mr Naidu, it is reliably learnt, will announce the candidates list at least 3 to 4 months before the election is scheduled. He has already started analysing the performance of sitting MLAs and is looking at probable candidates.

The TD chief has also instructed all party MLAs to get into the poll mode and start working in their respective constituencies by taking government achievements to the public.

At the TDLP meeting held on Wednesday night, Mr Naidu asked party MLAs to expose the alleged nexus of the YSRC and BJP wherever and whenever possible.

Mr Naidu, who had already started ground work on selecting candidates, asked MLAs to be among people without giving any chance to opposition candidates. Interestingly individual performance reports prepared by the TD office surprised TD MLAs at a party workshop held in the first week. These reports were given to all the MLAs.