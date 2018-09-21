search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu may follow KCR, release list from his party for 2019 polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNV SUDHIR
Published Sep 21, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Mr Naidu, it is reliably learnt, will announce the candidates list at least 3 to 4 months before the election is scheduled.
AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: TD chief and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu may do a KCR by announcing candidates from his party for the 2019 polls well in advance.

TS Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had surprised everyone by announcing his party candidates much before the announcement of poll notifications by the Election Commission , and immediately after dissolving the state Assembly.

 

Mr Naidu, it is reliably learnt, will announce the candidates list at least 3 to 4 months before the election is scheduled. He has already started analysing the performance of sitting MLAs and is looking at probable candidates.

The TD chief has also instructed all party MLAs to get into the poll mode and start working in their respective constituencies by taking government achievements to the public.

At the TDLP meeting held on Wednesday night, Mr Naidu asked party MLAs to expose the alleged nexus of the YSRC and BJP wherever and whenever possible.

Mr Naidu, who had already started ground work on selecting candidates, asked MLAs to be among people without giving any chance to opposition candidates. Interestingly individual performance reports prepared by the TD office surprised TD MLAs at a party workshop held in the first week.   These reports were given to all the MLAs.

Tags: mr n. chandrababu naidu, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thugs of Hindostan: Not Aamir or Katrina, team surprises, unveils this actor’s look

Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Here's how having sex twice in a night may increase chances of pregnancy

These findings shatter the myth that a man may need 24 to 36 hours after ejaculation for replenishing his sperm bank (Photo: AFP)
 

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

The temple is located at the top of a giant stone and devotees had to crawl to enter the temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Depression may be linked to arthritis, says study

Both conditions are common among the elderly and are only becoming more prevalent as the population ages. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Video: Fierce dog takes on cobra to save her puppies in Odisha

Residents of the town recorded the confrontation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meghan's recipe book tops Amazon's bestseller list, bumps JK Rowling off No 1 spot

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of "Together: Our Community Cookbook", which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana says no to Ayushman Bharat scheme

Telangana government logo

Hyderabad: Cop donates blood, dons many hats

Traffic inspector Nagamallu

Hyderabad: Work still under way as D-Day nears

Commuters wait for a bus at the Khairatabad Metro station. (Photos:DEEPAK DESHPANDE)

Cong calls Jaitley 'court jester' after his 'clown prince' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Surjewala said Jaitley and the Modi government have been 'trapped' on the Rafale issue and that is why they are resorting to abuse against the opposition. (Photo: File)

Victims of sexual abuse can now register complaint online

The cyber crime prevention against women and children (CCPWC) portal is convenient and user friendly. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham