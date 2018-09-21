search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Nazmul Hossain. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, IND vs BAN: Jadeja takes 4 as India see off Bangladesh for 173
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Bihar shelter home: Arrest warrant issued against Manju Verma's husband

ANI
Published Sep 21, 2018, 5:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 7:38 pm IST
The warrant was issued after as many as 50 live cartridges were found at their residence during a CBI raid on August 17.
Manju Verma resigned from her position after her husband was accused of having links with Brajesh Thakur. (Photo: ANI)
 Manju Verma resigned from her position after her husband was accused of having links with Brajesh Thakur. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: The Bihar Police on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Bihar's former social welfare minister Manju Verma's husband, Chandrashekhar Verma, in connection with the Muzaffarnagar shelter home rape case, where 44 girls were allegedly raped and molested at a government-run shelter home.

The warrant was issued after as many as 50 live cartridges were found at their residence during a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid on August 17. Superintendent of Police (SP) of Begusarai, Aditya Kumar issued the warrant.

 

It may be noted, that Manju Verma who was Bihar's Social Welfare minister, resigned from her position after her husband was accused of having alleged links with Brajesh Thakur, the mastermind behind the scandal.

Read: Bihar shelter home rapes: Social welfare minister Manju Verma resigns

It was revealed that Chandrashekhar used to allegedly visit the shelter home quite frequently and spent hours in the girls' homes, a charge which the couple repeatedly denied.

The Muzaffarpur shelter home case came to light after an audit report was issued by Mumbai's leading research institute - Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which stated in its report that how the girls in the shelter home are becoming victims of sexual abuse.

Tags: bihar police, manju verma, muzaffarnagar shelter case, brajesh thakur, crime against women
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is $1,100 too much for an iPhone? Get an older one for less

Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
 

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long

11-year-old boy's eyelashes are almost two inches long. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout: Study

2 minutes of this exercise as good as 30 minutes of moderate workout. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

For Hrithik ‘original Khan’ is not SRK, Salman, Aamir but who has Sussanne connection

Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan were married for 14 years before their divorce.
 

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men

Why women even feminists are attracted to 'benevolently sexist' men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Kedar Jadhav in tug of war battle between BJP and Congress

India’s right-arm offbreak bowler Kedar Jadhav had a match to remember against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 encounter, having finished with a spell of 3-23. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala CM reaches out to Malyalees in US, appeals for funds to rebuild state

The Chief Minister, who had left for the US for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic on September 2, is expected to be back in Kerala on September 24. (Photo: Twitter | @CMOKerala)

India calls off meeting with Pakistan, MEA says Pak's evil agenda exposed

US had also welcomed the exchange of messages between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan. (Photo: File | PTI)

Centre creating rift between Andhra, Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said that he 'supported PM Modi keeping in mind the future of the state but he cheated them.' (Photo: File)

No policeman has resigned in Jammu and Kashmir, confirms MHA

The three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen. (Photo: PTI)

Will UGC 'dare' to celebrate Nov 8 as 'Surgical Strike Day', asks Kapil Sibal

'UGC directs VC's of all universities to celebrate 29th September as Surgical Strike Day. Is this meant to educate or to serve BJP's political ends?' Sibal tweeted. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham