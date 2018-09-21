search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley says Rahul Gandhi is a ‘clown prince’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2018, 12:17 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2018, 12:17 am IST
Mr Gandhi said people are now heard saying that the country's “watchman is a thief.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday called Congress president Rahul Gandhi a “Clown Prince” and the Opposition party hit back to dub the senior BJP leader as a “court jester” in bitter personal attacks over Rafale deal, NPAs and waiving loans of industrialists. Earlier, in a no-hold-barred attack on Mr Modi, Mr Gandhi said people are now heard saying that the country's “watchman is a thief.

“Mr Modi had said he did not want to become the country’s Prime Minister, but its chowkidar' (watchman),” Mr  Gandhi recalled. He added now it is heard on the streets that the country’s ‘chowkidar’ is a thief. Galli galli me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai, he said in Hindi at a rally in Rajasthan. 

 

Accusing Mr Gandhi of leading the “falsehood campaign,” the Union minister advised the Congress president that public discourse is a “serious activity and not a laughter challenge.” Hitting back, the Congress called Mr Jaitley as a “court jester” to the “Modi Sultanate” and the “abuse, diversion and deception” are the “desperate tools of a ‘Lying -Jait-LIE.’ 

“The campaign of falsehood is entirely led by the Congress president.  His strategy is simple, concoct a lie and repeat it as many times.  This, at least, provides him some concocted material for his statements, speec-hes for otherwise an issu-eless Congress,” he said.

Tags: arun jaitley, rahul gandhi, rafale deal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thugs of Hindostan: Not Aamir or Katrina, team surprises, unveils this actor’s look

Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’
 

Here's how having sex twice in a night may increase chances of pregnancy

These findings shatter the myth that a man may need 24 to 36 hours after ejaculation for replenishing his sperm bank (Photo: AFP)
 

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

The temple is located at the top of a giant stone and devotees had to crawl to enter the temple. (Photo: ANI)
 

Depression may be linked to arthritis, says study

Both conditions are common among the elderly and are only becoming more prevalent as the population ages. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Video: Fierce dog takes on cobra to save her puppies in Odisha

Residents of the town recorded the confrontation (Photo: YouTube)
 

Meghan's recipe book tops Amazon's bestseller list, bumps JK Rowling off No 1 spot

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex cooks with women in the Hubb Community Kitchen at the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre in London. Set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, the community kitchen has resulted in the publication of "Together: Our Community Cookbook", which the Duchess of Sussex has written the foreword. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cong calls Jaitley 'court jester' after his 'clown prince' jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Surjewala said Jaitley and the Modi government have been 'trapped' on the Rafale issue and that is why they are resorting to abuse against the opposition. (Photo: File)

Victims of sexual abuse can now register complaint online

The cyber crime prevention against women and children (CCPWC) portal is convenient and user friendly. (Representational Image)

Govt official among 4 detained by CBI in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case

The sexual assault of 34 girls over a period of time in the government-funded shelter home came to light after a social audit was conducted by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. (Photo: PTI)

Police didn't act promptly to arrest accused in Haryana gangrape case: NCW

The woman was allegedly drugged and raped by three men at a room housing a tubewell for irrigation. (Representational Image)

Sushma Swaraj to raise Kartarpur Saheb issue with Pak foreign minister: MEA

Kumar said India has been taking up the issue with Pakistan on inclusion of the Sikh holy shrine in the protocol between India and Pakistan on visit to religious shrines. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham