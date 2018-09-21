Arun Jaitley says Rahul Gandhi is a ‘clown prince’

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday called Congress president Rahul Gandhi a “Clown Prince” and the Opposition party hit back to dub the senior BJP leader as a “court jester” in bitter personal attacks over Rafale deal, NPAs and waiving loans of industrialists. Earlier, in a no-hold-barred attack on Mr Modi, Mr Gandhi said people are now heard saying that the country's “watchman is a thief.

“Mr Modi had said he did not want to become the country’s Prime Minister, but its chowkidar' (watchman),” Mr Gandhi recalled. He added now it is heard on the streets that the country’s ‘chowkidar’ is a thief. Galli galli me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai, he said in Hindi at a rally in Rajasthan.

Accusing Mr Gandhi of leading the “falsehood campaign,” the Union minister advised the Congress president that public discourse is a “serious activity and not a laughter challenge.” Hitting back, the Congress called Mr Jaitley as a “court jester” to the “Modi Sultanate” and the “abuse, diversion and deception” are the “desperate tools of a ‘Lying -Jait-LIE.’

“The campaign of falsehood is entirely led by the Congress president. His strategy is simple, concoct a lie and repeat it as many times. This, at least, provides him some concocted material for his statements, speec-hes for otherwise an issu-eless Congress,” he said.