Andhra Pradesh: IMD forecasts heavy rain, possibly cyclone

Visakhapatnam: On Friday morning, people in the north Andhra Pradesh districts of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, may wake up to witness some minor damage around them and heavy rains if the deep depression tropical system crosses the north Andhra coast along Kalingapatnam (Srikakulam) at around midnight as Cyclone Daye.

However, the intensity of the cyclonic storm and strength of the wind may not cause major damage as the sea condition this time is not favourable, according to IMD Hyderabad weather forecast head K. Naga Ratna. The tropical storm may remain active on the surface for about two to three hours, she said.

The cyclonic storm is predicted to make a landfall along north AP and south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam (Srikakulam) and Puri (Odisha), close to Gopalpur in the intervening night of September 20-21 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.

When the IMD issued its night bulletin on 8.15 pm on Thursday, a depression formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal on September 19 had developed into a deep depression in the morning. The activity was moving north-westwards towards coastal AP intensifying into a cyclonic storm with predicted landfall at around Thursday midnight.

Damage is expected in the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of AP, but people need not panic as the IMD predicts there could be minor damage to power and communication lines due to the breaking of branches and roads, and some damage to paddy crop, banana, papaya trees and orchards.

Officials have recommended total suspension of fishing operations for the next 24 hours, highlighting that the will be very rough along the AP coast.

Meanwhile, in a late night bulletin, the IMD said that the system has moved away from the AP coast.

Helplines

Srikakulam collectorate: 08942-240577

Srikakulam RDO: 0894222314

Palakonda RDO 08333-989271

Tekkali RDO: 08333989272