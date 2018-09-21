Hyderabad: 1,000 students protest over honour killing of Pranay

Hyderabad: Around 1,000 students from 20 student organisations came together on one platform and took out a rally demanding that A6 accused T. Sravan, who was the brother of the main accused T. Maruthi Rao, be named as A2 in the Pranay’s murder case.

They also demanded an inquiry into the case by a sitting judge of the High Court and a fast track court.

Speaking to this newspaper, Sharahth Naliganti, student leader from Dalit Bahujan Student Association (DBSA), Osmania University, said, “It is not an honour killing but it is a caste hatred killing. All the accused should be recognised as terrorists. In recent times, oppression of Dalits have increased starting from the killing of Manthani Madhukar”.

Since the formation of Telangana state in 2014, there have been been 14 incidents of caste-based killings. “If the government had reacted and punished the culprits behind the murder of Manthani Madhukar, we would not have seen the murder of Pranay in Miryalaguda,” he added.

Naresh, student leader from the Dalit Minority Student Association, OU, said, “We will fight till Amrutha Varshini gets justice.”